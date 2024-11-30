If you thought you were fresh out of gifts for the horror lover or cinephile in your life, think again. Just in time for the holiday season, Luca Guadagnino’s 2018 remake of the iconic Dario Argento 1977 film, Suspiria, has officially pirouetted onto a 4K UHD collector’s edition copy thanks to Imprint Films. Right now, interested parties can head over to Amazon and other retailers to catch the witchy film led by Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton. In addition to seeing the movie in the crystal clear way that it was meant to be screened in your at-home cinema, the copy also comes with fresh commentary, a triad of video essays, and an interview with the project’s editor, Walter Fasano.

Haunting, intriguing, and filled with twists and turns, Suspiria follows Susie (Johnson), a young woman from Ohio who, in the fall of 1977, has been accepted to ship off to West Berlin to hone her blossoming skills at the prestigious Markos Dance Academy. From the moment she arrives, things feel off to the transfer student, who comes to discover that one of her would-be peers has gone missing. The more she begins to uncover about the school, the more she fears for her life, as all signs point to the Markos Dance Academy being run by a coven of witches.

While all the performances in Suspiria are unsettling and filled with an overall air of eeriness, it’s Swinton who fully carries the movie on her back, as she appears as the coven’s head witch in charge, the leading choreographer of the Markos Dance Academy, and a psychotherapist who is working as somewhat of a spy for the school. The film also features some standout performances from Mia Goth, Chloë Grace Moretz, Elena Fokina, Sylvie Testud, Angela Winkler and Ingrid Caven. No remake or reimagining would be complete without an ode to the project that came before it, and Supsiria is no different, with the original film’s star, Jessica Harper, making a brief but glorious cameo appearance.

‘Suspiria’s Box Office Failure

It’s hard to pinpoint where Suspiria went wrong. The movie was the follow-up feature to Guadagnino’s critically-acclaimed drama, Call Me By Your Name, meaning audiences were excited to see what the director would release next. Plus, its star-studded cast featured some of the biggest names in the biz as well as several up-and-coming performers. Finally, it was a remake of one of the trippiest movies to ever grace the list of favorite cult-classics, so what happened? It’s hard to say, but audiences and critics just weren’t into it. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds a 66% critics’ approval rating, only earning $7.9 million at the global box office against its $20 million budget.

Still, the movie’s visual style received plenty of appreciation, which is why those who loved what Guadagnino did with the place will be thrilled to pick up a 4K UHD copy on sale now. Interested parties can also head over to Prime Video, where the movie is now streaming.

