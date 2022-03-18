Dario Argento’s original Suspiria is far from the first giallo to cross over and find an audience on American shores. Mario Bava, Argento’s fellow stalwart of the aforementioned Italian horror subgenre, had directed several giallo landmarks by the time Argento’s most popular film saw a release, including A Bay Of Blood and Blood and Black Lace. That said, Suspiria’s totemic cultural influence is too massive to deny. Ask any seasoned giallo-head their opinion on the film; odds are, you won’t find anything in the way of a middle-of-the-road response.

With its neon-accented, diabolical color scheme, witchy original score, and one-of-a-kind aesthetic, Argento’s 1977 milestone remains one of the great, formative giallos, period, full stop. To be sure, Argento has made some other, equally fantastic pictures that could be categorized as giallo – the fiendish Tenebrae might actually be a more memorable movie overall, and there’s a lot to be said for the demented splatter-spectacles of Inferno and Opera – but if there’s one movie that the renowned Italian filmmaker will be associated with for the rest of his born days, it is without question Suspiria. The movie has influenced everything from contemporary arthouse horror to fringe heavy metal – it’s even referenced on an episode of the American Office and in Wes Craven’s Scream 4!

The prospect of a Suspiria remake never sounded like a winning one on paper, even when rumors abounded in the 2000s that onetime indie-kid-turned-studio-hire David Gordon Green (George Washington, Pineapple Express) had been considering the prospect. Eventually, the remake assignment then fell into the hands of European cinematic sensualist Luca Guadagnino. These two filmmakers are friends, and Gordon Green is credited with a prominent role in Guadagnino’s forthcoming, Timothee Chalamet-starring Bones and All.

Certainly, Guadagnino was a sophisticated, some would argue inspired choice to tackle a contemporary Suspiria. Until that point, the Palermo-born director had specialized in a kind of dreamy, frequently erotic arthouse reverie, having helmed the well-received likes of I Am Love and A Bigger Splash before exploding into the mainstream with the runaway success of 2017’s Call Me By Your Name. That LGBTQ love story was a bonafide humanist masterpiece, and went on to earn rapturous critical praise for its evocative depiction of a summertime romance, not to mention highlighting a disarming, star-making performance from the now-ubiquitous Mr. Chalamet. The mood of Call Me By Your Name is sun-dappled, pretty, and deliciously languid. Watching it is a pure sensorial experience in that you can practically smell and taste the picture as you take it in.

Watching Call Me By Your Name back-to-back with Suspiria – the latter being Guadagnino’s follow-up, which premiered to mixed reviews and dismal box office in October 2018 – only highlights what a dynamic and versatile artist this particular filmmaker is. If Call Me By Your Name is a candid depiction of queer love, Suspiria is gnomic, opaque, and harsh. To try and describe what the film is about in reductive critical terms is next to impossible. The new movie trades the vibrant colorscape of Guadagnino’s previous film with a forbidding procession of dingy grays and unwelcoming blacks. If Call Me By Your Name proposed that love is as close as human beings can get to heaven, Suspiria suggests, rather fearlessly, that hell exists inside each one of us, and that we are never far from slipping through the cracks of “ordinary” life and into oblivion.

Ultimately, Guadagnino’s infernal revision stands in stark contrast – stylistically, more than thematically – to Argento’s masterwork, which inspired its own singular visual language that has gone on to influence films as varied as Nicolas Winding Refn’s The Neon Demon and last year’s Last Night In Soho. There is an arch, almost knowingly campy quality to Argento’s Suspiria: at times, the movie’s pitch is so feverish, so completely insane, that one has no choice but to cackle in wicked glee and give in to the bedlam.

Guadagnino’s Suspiria, on the other hand, is deathly serious. Never once does it wink at its audience. It is wholly, almost reverentially committed to a nearly gangrenous, suffocating atmosphere of all-consuming Satanic doom. Even Goblin’s score for Argento’s film has a kind of proggy, devilish groove to it, whereas the musical compositions written by Radiohead’s Thom Yorke for Guadagnino’s picture either sound like nightmarish pagan incantations, or a slow-drip funeral march.

Ultimately, many critics who didn’t respond to the new Suspiria derided the film as being dour, even humorless. While prominent critics like Justin Chang praised the movie, Guadagnino's CMBYN follow-up was still panned by New York Times critic Manhola Dargis, who critiqued its “art-house pretentions,” while The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw seemed to argue that the director’s vision, however well-executed, lacked Argento's ferocious inspiration. Argento himself was decidedly not a fan of the 2018 iteration: in early 2019, the 81-year-old filmmaker went on the record to state, via Radio Rai 1’s Un Giorno da Pecora, “… [It] did not excite me, it betrayed the spirit of the original film: There is no fear, there is no music. The film has not satisfied me so much.”

A common criticism of Guadagnino’s Suspiria is that it is an overly severe work that fails to capture the kinky, macabre energy of its source material. And yet, this take on the newer Suspiria is a fundamental miscalculation of Guadagnino’s intentions as an artist. It would seem that the critics of the 2018 Suspiria would have it that Guadagnino paid more overt homage to his predecessor: that his Suspiria be gaudier, more colorful, less bogged down with portent and weighty subtext about national trauma and the divine female mystic.

Fair enough. The question, at that juncture, becomes this: what would have been the point of making that movie? Self-aware repetition, to appease viewers who are old enough to remember seeing the original in theaters, or on home video? What Guadagnino does with his Suspiria is actually trickier and more rewarding than all that: that is to say, the director successfully distills the essential themes and motifs of Argento’s original classic and re-contextualizes them in a new, entirely arresting fashion. In the process, he lends frightening new meaning to an old song-and-dance, no pun intended.

The 1977 Suspiria, while ultimately about many things, is primarily a story of repression and release. The primary difference between the two versions of the film that exist is that Argento tends to make his points more implicitly, and almost primarily through the use of pure, dizzying audio/visual storytelling. Guadagnino, to his credit, has grander thematic aims, though his critics would argue it’s exactly those same grand aims that got him into trouble in the first place.

Yet, Guadagnino’s movie, no matter how savage it gets, is never once bereft of passion or inspiration. The filmmaker allegedly saw the original when he was a teenager, and it left an unforgettable impression on his then-burgeoning film-going psyche. Some of the most grotesque and memorable set pieces in the newer Suspiria are scenes that feel as though they’ve sprung from some long-suppressed, Jungian corner of Guadagnino’s subconscious; others feel like immaculate tableaux of decay and rot that the director has possibly been waiting his entire life to film.

Knowing that Guadagnino seemingly did everything he could to not give audiences a whitewashed, updated carbon copy of the original, the 2018 Suspiria succeeds as a worthy successor to one of the most important horror films of all time. The new film’s shuddering, abrupt violence hits closer to home: the infamous body-breaking ballet scene is one that will make sensitive viewers sick to their stomachs. Once again, the new film’s aim and scope are correspondingly bigger. Surely, Argento didn’t think his Suspiria would inspire a film about the tumult of Berlin in the late 70’s, but both Suspirias are still nevertheless odes to the act of dance as a form of raw, violent expression, and the beauty and terror that exists in all human beings. Darkness, tears, and sighs indeed!

“When you dance the dance of another, you make yourself in the image of its creator,” goes a line in Guadagnino’s film. It’s hard not to read the dialogue, spoken aloud by Tilda Swinton’s steely Madame Blanc (Swinton, master that she is, handles triple-role duties here, also playing the nefarious and necrotic Mother Helena Markos, and also one Dr. Josef Klemperer) as a cheeky Meta commentary on the act of a younger director essentially taking the torch from a legend he greatly admires and passing it to himself. And yet, it is imperative that we consider the legacy of both of these masterful films in concert: as commentaries on one another, as two symbiotic sides of the same magnificent, malevolent coin, and as two halves of an organism that, at this point, cannot meaningfully exist without one another.

