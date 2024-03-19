The Big Picture Dario Argento's "Three Mothers Trilogy" showcases his decades-spanning mastery of horror and mystery, from Suspiria to Mother of Tears.

Inferno and Mother of Tears expand on the chilling lore of the Three Mothers, combining gruesome kills with colorful, eerie visuals.

While Mother of Tears falters compared to its predecessors, the trilogy overall reflects Argento's evolution as a filmmaker in the horror genre.

When discussing pioneers in horror, no conversation is complete without mentioning Dario Argento. This legendary filmmaker has a decades-spanning career that goes from jumpstarting the historic giallo mystery genre to creating petrifying images of melancholic terror still celebrated to this day. One of his most famous works is 1977's Suspiria, a mind-bending tale of supernatural horror that scared audiences then and now for its inventive (and highly graphic) methods of fear. Yet despite this film's infamy, it's often forgotten that it is only the first in a trilogy of films that took the director three decades to complete.

The story of Suspiria, of its complicated lore and surreal moments of gut-wrenching fright, took Argento 30 years to present fully, with the two follow-ups, Inferno and Mother of Tears, building off of the first while adding sickening new elements to its already disturbing lore. Referred to as the "Three Mothers Trilogy," this trio perfectly represents Argento's long-lasting career (for better or for worse) and, by its end, brings the chilling mythology that began in 1977 to its most extreme conclusion. Any person who wants to understand Argento and why he is so celebrated needs to watch this trilogy, and in the process, they'll gain insight into one of the most expansive, most terrifying mythos that horror has ever seen.

Who Is Dario Argento?

Using mystery and weirdly entrancing visuals to terrify audiences is a true talent, and nobody does it better than Dario Argento. While films like The Phantom of the Opera and Dracula 3D may have newer fans of the icon believing him to be a purely horror filmmaker, it's actually in the realm of mystery that the man first found success. He specialized in the giallo subgenre, a style of mystery that pairs intriguing plots with gruesome acts of murder and violence befit for any scary movie. With movies like The Bird with the Crystal Plumage, Argento revolutionized what audiences thought could scare them; the filmmaker is a master at unnerving viewers, whether it be scenes of bloodshed or lingering questions sure to infuriate anyone, his ability to create a hauntingly dreadful tone throughout a movie's runtime is what earned him the fame he still holds today. This multi-faceted approach allowed him to create, for many, his most legendary work: Suspiria.

This film set a new precedent for horror movies by creating such an expansive lore and striking audiences with its viscerally beautiful violence. The story of American Suzy (Jessica Harper) discovering her German dance school is led by a coven of murderous witches often takes on an ethereal quality, with many scenes and set pieces being drenched in beautiful bright colors to make the audience and Suzy herself question if what she's seeing is really happening. By punctuating this colorful, dream-like presentation with scenes of gruesome murder (its pinnacle being a room filled with barbed wire snagging a victim), Argento created a new idea of what terror could look like, bolstering this innovative bloodshed with complex themes of womanhood and Suzy's unraveling of the central mystery. With these bombastic displays of horror, it can be easy for audiences to forget that the film, while fully functional as a self-contained story, sets up a larger mythos surrounding the coven and who they commit atrocities in the name of. It's unfortunate how many folks are unaware of Suspiria's sequels because, while its supernatural horror and mystery are fantastic on their own, it is literally just the beginning.

'Inferno' and 'Mother of Tears' Expand on 'Suspiria's Lore

Suspiria introduces viewers to the concept of "The Three Mothers," a trio of ancient spellcasters with god-like powers that other witches in this universe derive power from — and murder in the name of. While this intriguing concept loses focus in favor of Suzy's story, it still introduces audiences to an eery but interesting, planet-spanning legend that revolves around gruesome bloodshed. While terrifying, the story of Suspiria never saw its horror leave the dance school's walls and capitalize on this promise of international terror until Inferno premiered three years later.

Following another group who discover the Three Mothers and their followers, it furthers the horrific elements that made Suspiria so great; there is another set of sickening kills (the standout being a window acting as a guillotine) and even utilizes more of the ingenious color blocking to give its mayhem an illusory quality. It shockingly trumps its predecessor by incorporating the nail-biting mystery Argento built his career on. It expands the terror of the Three Mothers (this one following the second sister, "Mother of Darkness") into an international plot, filled with just as much gore but adding a layer of intrigue to the chaos similar to some of Argento's best giallos. It makes sense that these films would be so similar due to how close they are in the director's career. Still, even with these similarities, Inferno highlights his steadily improving ability to merge different genres and create more and more petrifying stories.

The trilogy concluded in 2007 with Mother of Tears. Inferno showed his improvement while still rooting itself in the trippy terror of Suspiria, but Mother of Tears presents the legend of an entirely new era of his creative life. This film focuses on the third and final mother, the titular Mother of Tears, and sees the terrifying promise of mayhem from the previous two finally come to fruition. It's a thrilling narrative that sees the third sister gain the powers her predecessor couldn't, thrusting an entire city into bloody chaos as her legions of followers vow to sacrifice thousands for her glory — an exciting setup that, unfortunately, falters. Despite carrying through the thematic elements of its older contemporaries, this third installment fails to embody the intriguing supernatural fear that made those iterations incredible, opting for a more straightforward approach to basic scares and scenes. Like the others, this mediocrity captures Argento's general career at the time; the 2000s saw him shed most of the inventive flair that made him so famous in favor of more conventional filmmaking.

Each Film in the Three Mothers Trilogy Reflect a Moment in Dario Argento's Career

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Suspiria is a chilling, utterly original story that speaks to Dario Argento's ability to create astonishing films and develop a comprehensive universe filled with innumerable fears. The spiritual sequels of Inferno and Mother of Tears finally grant the plot that began with Suzy back in 1977 a complete end, paying off easter eggs and subtle mentions to fulfill the promise of the mythic horror Suzy learned about almost 50 years ago. It furthers the originator's themes and unique approach to frighten viewers, seeing these elements progress while presenting snapshots into Argento's work throughout his tenure as a director — for better or worse. Yet even with the final installment not matching its sister films in quality and tone, it still reflects Argento's progress while finally completing a complex narrative 30 years later. This forgotten trilogy is a fantastic example of how far-reaching an amazing horror concept can be and, through the eyes of the distinguished Argento, offers multiple generations of fans the chance to be terrified.

