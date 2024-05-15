The Big Picture Sutton Stracke wasn't surprised by Dorit Kemsley's public separation announcement.

Kyle Richards is also facing marriage challenges, as she and Mauricio Umansky have separated.

Stracke emphasizes the importance of privacy for families going through difficulties.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke has broken her silence on Dorit Kemsley's and PK Kemsley's separation, and she has something to say. The reality star has recently announced to her 1.6 million Instagram followers that she and her husband are separating to work on their marriage. This came after she opened up about her marriage in Season 13 of the show. She wrote in a post:

To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children, we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our friendship while we prioritise our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey. With love, Dorit and PK.

As fans react in shock, Stracke is not surprised, at least not by the news. An interview with TooFab shows that Stracke was more shocked that the separation was made public. She also claims that she has yet to reach out to Kemsley regarding the separation.

"I don't think shocked is the right word," she said. "I was surprised it went public. I just want their family to be kept private. It's a private affair. I think that it's the most important thing. It's really hard with things like this happen especially with the children involved."

"I haven't reached out to Dorit yet," she carries on. "I need to. I just got the news. I need to do that. I've been a little busy today. But my heart goes out to them, they got wee ones."

The 'RHOBH' Star Is Not the Only One In Splitsville Purgatory

It is not just Kemsley who is facing a challenge in her marriage. Fellow The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and original housewife Kyle Richards is also experiencing challenges in her marriage. Richards, who will be returning to 'RHOBH' for Season 14 after a turbulent season, has been married to Buying Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky for over twenty years. She also revealed in the Season 13 reunion that he did things that caused her to lose her trust. The couple has separated, as they did not spend Easter together, and he has moved into a condo in West Hollywood.

Stracke has also commented on Richards's marriage woes. "I think Kyle and I've really come in stride when it comes to our friendship and I want to keep it that way. I love her so much I want her also to have her privacy with what she's going through. Because I'm new to all of this being in the public eye, and sometimes I'm really bad at it so I don't want to mess it up. I know how hard it is on Kyle. I hope that it will transfer onto Dorit and family."

