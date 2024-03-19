The Big Picture Sutton apologized to Kyle, improving their friendship.

Kyle confirmed they're in a good place now.

Stracke and Richards had a pleasant dinner, avoiding show topics.

Sutton Stracke wasn't afraid of calling out Kyle Richards in Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It then, in turn, caused a wrench in their friendship. While Stracke had a health scare that forced her to leave the reality show's reunion early, Andy Cohen has said that he regrets letting both Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais go to the hospital because they were the two who were pushing back against Richards the most this season. So now, Richards has given us all an update on her friendship status with Stracke.

Richards was on her niece's, Paris Hilton, podcast and said that Stracke saw Mauricio Umansky while in New York and apologized. The three-part interview on I am Paris asked a lot of questions but this news about Stracke was new. Richards then said “And then she has said to me — she said on camera to me, ‘I’m sorry that I’ve been a bad friend.’” She went on to talk about where her friendship with Stracke currently stands. “Sutton and I are in a good place now. I think she feels bad … We’re in a good place now. I know she meant that, and I’m not really sure what the motivation was for that, but, and I’m someone who likes to forgive and forget and move on. And then there’s other people that I’m now not in a good place with, which makes me sad.”

Stracke also shared in an interview with The Weekly Scoop With CJ that she and Kyle “had dinner like a week and a half ago." She went on to talk about what they talked about. “And we didn’t talk about the show, which was sort of nice. We just sort of caught up … We both wanted to just do that and just enjoy an evening.”

What Does the Future Hold For Kyle Richards and Her Co-Stars?

It was a rare season to see Stracke and Richards at odds. Especially with Dorit Kemsley and Richards also not being on the best of terms. So to know that Richards and Stracke began working through their friendship gives us hope for Season 14, if Richards returns to the series.

Whether that will bring the actual answers about Richards' marriage and life, we don't know. For now, Stracke and Richards are working on it together and that's at least some good news on the Richards' front. Now, to just get clarity on her and Morgan Wade.

