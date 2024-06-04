The Big Picture Season 14 of RHOBH will have a new cast with Jennifer Tilly and Bozoma Saint John.

Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne will be back for the new season.

Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton are also returning, with the season promising excitement and drama.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is due to return very soon, with old faces and brand-new famous faces. With Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung Minkoff not returning to the series, the new season of the reality series may be a little friendlier without their feud. Maybe not. Returning star Sutton Stracke spills to Us Weekly about the new “refreshing” cast, but not everything will be perfect. Nevertheless, what Stracke has to say shows that maybe change is a good thing.

“This cast is so refreshing,” she said. “It’s a great group of women. We’ll see what happens with what our future entails, but I think we’re all really smart. We’re all really looking forward to the future and hopefully, people are going to be honest, transparent, and [work] together in friendship, which doesn’t mean that we won’t have fights. Because that’s what women do. Put eight [or] seven women together, we’re always gonna fight but my forecast is sunny skies with a little thunderstorm."

Jennifer Tilly and Bozoma Saint John have joined the cast for Season 14 of the show, taking the place of Wiley and Minkoff. Stracke cried when she heard that Minkoff was not asked back this time, but her tears dried when Tilly joined the cast. She said that she’s “gonna be a great addition” to the cast. “I just want to make sure Jennifer is OK and taken care of,” she continued, “but Jennifer’s a big girl. If she can face Chucky, she can face a Housewife. I’m not worried about Jennifer.” She met Saint John before filming and teased, “She’s a force to be reckoned with.”

After a lackluster Season 13, Bravo has a lot to prove with Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The cast had a shake-up, though fans do not know if Saint John and Tilly can take the Real Housewives heat. However, the cast shake-up is exciting, as fans are anticipating what the new cast members can bring to the new season.

‘RHOBH’ Will Be Returning Soon

Old faces will also be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne are amongst the stars to be returning for Season 14, and Beauvais has already teased the new season. She teased that it would be “fun and fresh” although she remained tight-lipped. “Wait till you see,” she said.

Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton are also returning to the new series. Fans will be looking to Kemsley after the reality TV star separated from her husband PK Kemsley. This came as a shock to many, except Stracke, and now fans are looking forward to seeing the fallout of the split. Hilton made a return after taking time off from filming amid her feud with Kyle Richards, who she is now in a good place with. Kemsley and Richards however, are in a rough place.

After a difficult Season 13, Richards will also be making a return to the series. The OG diamond makes her return after splitting from her husband Mauricio Umansky, and the split seems to have taken an emotional toll on Richards. Richards has recently opened up about her return to the series and said that it was a “much harder” decision this time. Now Richards is back, and fans are also expecting her to be in the hot seat and hear more details about her split from Umansky.

