Suzanne Collins is an American author and screenwriter best known for her Hunger Games trilogy, which has captivated millions of readers and viewers worldwide since the first book was published in 2008. She specializes in young adult fiction and children's books, usually featuring elements of sci-fi and fantasy alongside fairly complex characters and themes. While the main Hunger Games series is her most well-known creation, she has written a number of other books as well.

These include prequels set in the Panem universe (with another on the way), several stand-alone novels, a picture book, and an epic fantasy series for younger readers. This means that fans of The Hunger Games have a few other Collins books to try. They should start with her books with the highest scores on the review site Goodreads. These are the author's best projects, according to its users.

10 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' (2020)

Rating: 3.96/5

"Nothing you can take from me was ever worth keeping." The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes explores the early life of Coriolanus Snow, the man who will eventually become the ruthless President of Panem. 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games, an 18-year-old Coriolanus struggles to maintain his family's waning status in the Capitol. He sees a potential way up when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from the impoverished District 12, in the 10th Hunger Games. However, their time together changes them both deeply.

The result is a solid prequel and character study, chronicling the creation of one of the franchise's central antagonists. Sometimes the cliffhangers feel a little forced, and some scenes border on self-parody but, overall, the book works. It lent itself well to the screen, leading to one of the very best films in the series. At the very least, fans will enjoy its expansion of the lore.

9 'Gregor the Overlander' (2003)

Rating: 4.04/5

"If you are not trying to hold on to time, you are not so afraid of losing it." Before finding international success with The Hunger Games, Collins penned an epic fantasy series called the Underland Chronicles, aimed at younger readers. The first entry is Gregor the Overlander, about a boy from New York who stumbles upon a hidden subterranean world. It's by giant creatures like cockroaches, rats, and bats, as well as a human civilization struggling to survive. Reluctant at first, Gregor embarks on a mission through this Underland to rescue his missing father, who disappeared two years earlier.

The series has been praised for its high adventure and occasionally dark subject matter, like war and death. It's also unafraid to inflict suffering on its major characters or kill them off outright. This adds to the tension and helps to keep the reader hooked. Fans who have read all The Hunger Games books may want to give it a try.

8 'Mockingjay' (2010)

Rating: 4.09/5

"It takes ten times as long to put yourself back together as it does to fall apart." Mockingjay is the third and final book in the main Hunger Games series, following Katniss Everdeen after she escapes the Quarter Quell and finds herself in District 13, long thought to be destroyed. District 13 serves as the headquarters for a rebellion against the oppressive Capitol. Katniss, traumatized by her experiences in the Hunger Games, reluctantly agrees to become the Mockingjay, the symbol of the rebellion. Her main focus is to rescue Peeta, who has been captured and brainwashed.

The Hunger Games was already a global sensation before the first movie came out, and expectations for this book were high. Most fans and critics were pleased by Mockinjgjay, feeling that it was a fittingly epic conclusion that answered long-burning questions and tied up loose ends. It's well-written and surprisingly dark, even by the standards of the series. Its only real weakness is that it feels a bit rushed at times.

7 'When Charlie McButton Lost Power' (2005)

Rating: 4.15/5

"Charlie needs batteries - FAST!" When Charlie McButton Lost Power is a playful, rhyming picture book aimed at young readers. The main character is a young boy obsessed with his computer games, who faces a crisis when a thunderstorm causes a power outage, cutting him off from his beloved screen. Desperate to find a way to continue playing, Charlie's attempts lead to conflict with his younger sister, Isabel Jane, whose last working battery becomes the object of his obsession.

Some of the rhymes are a little simplistic and cheesy, but a fun plot and great illustrations more than compensate. Obviously, only little kids will enjoy this book to the full, but it's pretty good as far as picture books go. When Charlie McButton Lost Power also has a positive message about creativity, unplugging, being present, and spending time with family. It came out in 2005, but these themes only feel more relevant now.

6 'Gregor and the Prophecy of Bane' (2004)

Rating: 4.21/5

"Evil cloaked in coat of White, Will the Warrior drain your light?" The second entry in the Underland Chronicles sees Gregor returning to the world below, driven by a new prophecy that speaks of a monstrous white rat known as the Bane, which poses a dire threat to the survival of the Underland's inhabitants. This prophecy compels Gregor to undertake another perilous journey alongside his sister Boots and their Underland allies, including the courageous Luxa and the wise bat Ares.

Gregor and the Prophecy of Bane builds on the strong foundation of the first book, adding even more action and an even twistier plot. There's more darkness, too, with the characters dealing with grief and moral dilemmas. With this book, one starts to get the sense that the Underland novels were written by the same author as the dystopian Hunger Games. The writing style is also improved (though, again, some of the rhymes are super forced).

5 'Gregor and the Curse of the Warmbloods' (2005)

Rating: 4.24/5

"Living out here, I have found that many creatures would prefer not to fight." Gregor and the Curse of the Warmbloods picks up a few months after Prophecy of Bane, with the outbreak of a deadly plague that threatens all warm-blooded creatures in the Underland. Summoned back underground, Gregor, accompanied by his mother and his sister Boots, sets out to find the cure. The journey leads him to a mysterious jungle, where he must confront not only hostile terrain but also the deepening political intrigues among the Underland's factions.

Along the way, the heroes battle ferocious animals, giant insects, and an array of dangerous plots, which are as pretty as they are lethal. It all adds up to yet another compelling entry in this children's high fantasy series. The political themes are even more prominent this time around, with a focus on feuds, betrayal, and characters drawn in shades of gray.

4 'Gregor and the Marks of Secret' (2006)

Rating: 4.25/5

"Life is short. There are only a few good things in it, really." The fourth installment kicks off with Gregor's friend Queen Luxa receiving a call for help from the Underland's enslaved mice, known as nibblers. Determined to aid them, Gregor and Luxa race to uncover a sinister plot orchestrated by the rats to exterminate the nibblers. Things get even grimmer this time, with scenes of war, hatred, and mass death.

The central mystery around the nibblers drives the plot, while Collins delves deeper into the minds of the main characters. In particular, the everyman hero Gregor reveals new levels of toughness and maturity, while also struggling to process the traumatic events he has witnessed. As a result, the book is more well-rounded than the first three but also slower, and some readers may find the abrupt cliffhanger ending a little frustrating. Nevertheless, it sets up the final book nicely.

3 'Gregor and the Code of Law' (2007)

Rating: 4.31/5

"It is now or it is never. Break the code or die forever." The fifth and final book of the Underland Chronicles plunges Gregor into a full-scale war between the humans and the rats. As the Underland teeters on the brink of destruction, Gregor discovers that his role as the Warrior, as foretold by the prophecies, is even more critical than he imagined. Cue a series of intense battles, strategic alliances, and the unraveling of a secret code that could hold the key to ending the conflict.

This book is tense and violent, upping the ante in every way. Most critics praised the action and suspense, while retrospective reviews have drawn parallels between Gregor and the Code of Law and The Hunger Games. In particular, they point to the bittersweet elements, the lack of a purely happy ending, and the deaths of a few major characters. In other words, it's a great way to finish one of the more intriguing 2000s' more intriguing preteen fantasy sagas.

2 'Catching Fire' (2009)

Rating: 4.33/5

"I wish I could freeze this moment, right here, right now and live in it forever." In the sequel to The Hunger Games, Katniss's victory has made her a symbol of rebellion against the Capitol’s tyranny. However, her defiance during the Games has also put her in grave danger. President Snow visits Katniss, warning her that she must continue to play the role of a compliant victor or face the consequences for her and her loved ones. This leads to her and Peeta returning to the arena for a special edition of the Games.

Catching Fire spends a little too much time recapping the story from the first book, but once it gets going, it hooks the reader and serves up a plot worthy of its predecessor (even if it doesn't move much beyond it). The action scenes are well-written, though some of the romantic ones overstay their welcome. All in all, a decent sequel that avoids the sophomore slump, but without besting the first one.

1 'The Hunger Games' (2008)

Rating: 4.34/5

"As long as you can find yourself, you'll never starve." Far and away Collins's most famous work, The Hunger Games introduces readers to a dystopian world of Panem where the Capitol holds absolute power over its 12 districts, enforcing its rule through the brutal Hunger Games. Katniss volunteers to take her sister Prim’s place in the televised death match, paired with her fellow District 12 tribute, Peeta Mellark.

Critics complain that this 'battle royale' concept had been done before in movies like The Running Man and, indeed, Battle Royale, but Collins put a fresh spin on it by adding the romantic element and targeting it to a young adult audience. The world-building is rich and immediately reels one in, while the themes around reality TV and political dysfunction hit home. The result was a genuine literary phenomenon, perhaps filling the YA vacuum left by the conclusion of Harry Potter. The series has certainly not lost its fanbase yet, as another prequel movie is slated for release in 2026.

NEXT: All 11 'Lord of the Rings' Books, Ranked