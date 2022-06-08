Prime Video has just released a new trailer for Suzhal: The Vortex, the streaming platform's first Tamil series. The series is a long-form drama that will feature eight episodes. The new drama will be an investigative drama following the mystery surrounding the disappearance of a school girl in a small industrial town.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the mystery surrounding the girl's disappearance and the havoc one heinous crime can cause in a town filled with secrets so deep and intense as to threaten total destruction. The trailer also features intense images of emotional turmoil, intrigue, and gathering chaos, with intense music churning in the background as one ominous event untangles a whole web of secrets.

The series was written by Pushkar and Gayatri, a married creative duo who have worked together on several film projects from the 2007 film Oram Po, a Tamil language black comedy that follows an aspiring racer, to 2017's Vikram Vedha. The upcoming series is directed by Bramma and Anucharan, and stars actors such as Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy, along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban.

Image via Prime Video

Suzhal: The Vortex, a Tamil language series, will also premiere across multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and English. The series will also be released in other foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish. For languages not dubbed, the series will also be available with subtitles in Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Filipino, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokm, Romanian, Russian, Swedish, Thai, Ukranian, and Vietnamese.

With such a wide-ranging reach of language availabilities, the new release will be able to reach a substantial audience. The project's multilingual release is a big move for Prime Video, which has recently started making deals with Bollywood creators in the hope to bring their streaming platform to the new, international ground. Prime Video recently made a multi-year collaboration agreement with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment that will give Prime Video exclusive streaming rights to NGE's upcoming films. NGE is one of India's biggest blockbuster filmmakers, making Prime Video's deal with the company a lucrative prospect.

Suzhal: The Vortex will premiere on Prime Video on June 17, 2022. The series will be available in over 240 countries worldwide. Until then, however, you can check out the Tamil trailer for the series below.