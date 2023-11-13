The Big Picture After a long wait, the internationally acclaimed movie Suzume will finally be available for streaming on Crunchyroll from November 16, except in Asia and France.

With over $300 million USD in theatrical earnings, Suzume became one of the highest-grossing anime films of all time.

Director Makoto Shinkai wanted to express his view of post-2011 earthquake Japan through the fantasy movie, using his distinct animation style to depict the lasting impact of the disaster.

Fans of animated movies had to sit and wait for this one for a long time, but the wait is finally about to be over: Internationally acclaimed movie Suzume has finally scored a streaming release date! The film by Makoto Shinkai (Your Name) will become available to stream on Crunchyroll as early as this week, and you can press play on the movie on November 16. Crunchyroll subscribers will be able to watch it in all territories that Crunchyroll is available, except Asia and France.

Suzume started generating some buzz as soon as it premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in January. Ever since then, it has become a must-watch for Japanese film fans, anime fans, and fans of good cinema in general. However, the movie had a wildly long run in theaters before making it to our homes. It made sense to hold off on the streaming release, though: With over $300 million USD made in its theatrical run, Suzume quickly became one of the highest-grossing anime films in history – and that was before the adventure got re-released in theaters for special screenings last month.

Now, it’s finally time for wider audiences to get to know the story of the title character, a girl who meets a hunter of mystical doors across Japan by chance. However, after a curse is accidentally unleashed, Suzume must chase a magical cat across the country in order to undo it – the trouble is, the curse transformed her partner into a talking chair. The adventure was massively well-received by critics: It currently stands tall at a 96% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes.

'Suzume' Reflects Makoto Shinkai's View of Post-Earthquake Japan

Image via Crunchyroll

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Shinkai revealed that, even though Suzume is a fantasy movie, it expresses how he sees post-2011 earthquake Japan:

“I kept coming back to the northeastern area of Japan where the Great East Japan Earthquake hit the hardest. It really made me think about how the 2011 earthquake has really been on my mind throughout my entire career in recent years. So, when thinking about where the characters would reach the end of their story, I thought it would be important to take this issue — the earthquake — almost head-on to understand it better.”

Shinkai was able to depict the ruin that took over the Japanese landscape through his distinct animation style. The acclaimed director and screenwriter's talent is constantly celebrated by his fans, and he displayed it in other titles such as Weathering With You and The Garden of Words. For Suzume, Shinkai earned nominations at the Annie Awards, Asia Pacific Screen Awards, the Japanese Academy Awards, and more. Read our review.

Suzume debuts on Crunchyroll on November 16. You can watch the trailer below: