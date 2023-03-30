Sony Pictures have released a new trailer for Suzume, previously known as Suzume Locking Up the Doors, the latest anime movie by Your Name director Makoto Shinkai. Featuring the English dub voice cast of Suzume, the new trailer arrives just a few weeks before the film hits theaters in the US.

The trailer introduces us to the titular protagonist (voiced by Nichole Sakura), a high schooler who sees her life turn upside down after she crosses paths with Souta (voiced by Josh Keaton). The mysterious stranger is looking for ruins, specifically a door, a bizarre request that doesn’t prevent Suzume from being charmed by the young man. That’s why, when following Souta to some ruins, Suzume inadvertently opens a magic door and unleashes a destructive force upon the world. That’s already a concept strong enough to hold

a great adventure movie. But this is Japanese anime we are talking about, an industry filled with equally wacky and wonderful productions.

As Suzume’s trailer reveals, the protagonist's careless actions also release a talking cat who transforms Souta into a chair. Yes, a wooden talking chair, who must now cross Japan looking for the cat and hoping to regain his human form. That’s why Suzume decides to leave her everyday life behind and embark on the journey of a lifetime, meeting odd characters and making best friends along the way. As the trailer underlines, Suzume is a real feast for the eyes, as multiple Japanese cities become animated wonders the girl and her chair friend visit. Considering how many gorgeous animated movies come from Japan, that shouldn't be a surprise.

Image via Crunchyroll

Who Is Part of Suzume’s English Dub Voice Cast?

Suzume’s English dub voice cast also includes Jennifer Sun Bell as Tamaki, Joe Zieja as Serizawa, Rosalie Chang as Chika, Amanda C. Miller as Rumi, Mela Lee as Miki, and Cam Clarke as Munakata. Like with Your Name and Weathering with You, Shinkai wrote, directed, and produced Suzume.

Suzume comes to theaters on April 14. Check out the new trailer and the movie’s synopsis below: