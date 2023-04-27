In 2016, Your Name took the world by storm. As a visually stunning coming of age tale, it seemed to appeal to moviegoers of all walks of life; it grossed about $380,140,500 in the United States alone during its theatrical release, and currently sits at in the number three spot for highest grossing anime films in the US, right after Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train and Spirited Away. Your Name not only proved that there is a market for anime films outside of Studio Ghibli and anime series tie-in movies, but also put director Makoto Shinkai on the map.

Fast-forward to 2023, and Shinkai’s latest film, Suzume has now been released in theaters worldwide. Like Your Name, Suzume is a coming of age story inspired by historical natural disasters in Japan, particularly the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami.

What Is 'Suzume' About?

Image via Crunchyroll

It follows high schooler Suzume Iwato (Nanoka Hara), who has been living with her aunt, Tamaki (Eri Fukatsu), since the death of her mother when she was young. On her way to school one day, she passes a strange man, Souta (Hokuto Matsumura), who asks her if there are any ruins nearby. She points him in the direction of an old onsen house before going on her way, but her curiosity gets the best of her, and she turns back to follow him. Upon entering the bathhouse, she sees a door like one she’s seen in her dreams and tries to go through, only to come out the other side. She trips over a stone and knocks it loose, which causes a worm-like creature to escape the door. With Souta’s help, she manages to close the door and save her home, but that’s just the beginning of her journey though the world’s many abandoned doors.

While Suzume has seen great success upon its release, it has come under fire from some viewers and critics for being too similar to Shinkai’s other films — especially in terms of plot structure and themes — for having somewhat cliché dialogue, and a few issues with the CG animation of the creature in the film. These things have led to some people saying that Shinkai is somewhat “mid” and that he doesn’t quite deserve all the praise he’s been given for this film or others.

However, despite its issues, Suzume does have a scene that not only shows its power as a film, but also such interesting and incredible direction. This scene is what I will refer to as the Sky Over Tokyo scene, named after the song that plays during it. During this scene, we see Souta fully become a keystone, crystallizing in Suzume’s hands as she stands atop the creature that has been released from the Tokyo gate. It has coiled around itself in the sky, looming over the city as everyone below continues about their day, oblivious to the severe danger they are in. Golden tendrils connect the creature to the ground below as Suzume struggles with what to do. The only way to prevent the disaster of the creature falling to the earth is to pierce it with a now inanimate Souta, trapping him as a keystone forever. It’s an incredibly poignant scene, and this is for two main reasons: the way the narrative comes together and the music.

Themes of Loss and Grief Permeate 'Suzume'

Image via Crunchyroll

As a film, Suzume has a number of themes, but there are a few that are definitely more prevalent than others. The main focus of the film is on loss and how it affects people, future and how quickly it can fade and change, and the struggle of an individual against a force of nature. We see these throughout the film, but they all weave together in the Sky Over Tokyo scene, particularly as we watch Suzume struggle to decide what she will do: save the city or save Souta. Suzume is the victim of loss due to a natural disaster. Her mother died during an earthquake and subsequent tsunami, which left her alone to wander, asking if anyone had seen her mother. She was so sure her mother was still alive and looking for her, and she only realized that wasn’t the case when her aunt came and found her. Her home was completely destroyed, and she hasn’t returned to that place since. She feels as though she can’t move forward in her life, but the trip she’s taken with Souta up until this point has been helping her figure out what her future may hold, especially once she visits Souta’s home and finds out he’s been studying to become a teacher and has missed one of exams.

Her past and present collide with the future at this moment. She is reluctant to use Souta to stop the impending destruction of Tokyo, but she understands the devastation that the creature will cause if it falls due to her memory of how an earthquake ruined her home. She pleads for Souta to wake up, knowing that if she uses him against the creature, it will save millions of people, but it will rob Souta of his future. In the end, she does what she must do to prevent a force of nature from wreaking havoc and pieces it with the lifeless chair Souta has become. Once again, a force of nature takes something away from her, something that she loves, but the world has been spared.

It’s amazing, the power a narrative can have when you see all the ideas come together to create a scene where a character is forced to feel the crushing weight of everything at once. As an audience, we see these scenes and just feel the emotional impact, even when there’s little dialogue to tell us what’s happening. Suzume’s simple cry of Souta’s name is all we need to hear to know that this decision has put her at her limit. It has forced her to confront nature itself to make a decision between being selfish and saving someone who at that point could no longer be saved — in this case, both her mother and Souta — and being selfless, giving up her own desire to save Souta and his future to save so many people from a fate she’s already had to endure and giving them the chance to see their own tomorrow.

The Score Adds Power to the Scene

Image via Toho

The narrative aspect of this scene is only amplified by the score playing behind it. The song “Sky Over Tokyo,” composed by Yojiro Noda, accompanies the scene as it develops and moves between shots of Suzume and the people of the city below. It’s a beautiful song that manages to be so bright and clear despite the absolutely haunting tone it has by using human voice to sing clipped beginning notes before moving to a lower, connected melody as the orchestra joins in and the percussion hits like a heartbeat. It’s absolutely perfect for the scene. It carries the weight of the danger and Suzume’s overwhelming decision, but it also manages to have a quality to it that shows that the people of the city are blissfully and horrifyingly unaware of the situation, and as it closes out, it ends with those brighter notes again, the notes of hope, of lives saved.

In addition to simply being an example of amazing composition, it really demonstrates how a movie’s soundtrack can make or break the moment it underlies. The Sky Over Tokyo scene may not have been as powerful if this song didn’t accompany it, especially considering how little dialogue is in the scene. The soundtrack acts as a message here that highlights the impact of the situation, that shows two sides of casualties — the individual and the collective — and the tone of the song both changes and remains the same as it shifts between those two sides. We know from the few notes that no matter what, something will be lost from an innocent person. The only difference is what the independent and collective parties know.

While it can be argued that Suzume is too similar to films like Your Name and Weathering With You, that it can be predictable or cliché, or that it simply lacks the same fine-tuning as Shinkai’s other films, it can’t be said that it’s completely without directive merit. The Sky Over Tokyo scene alone, despite the glaring CG animation of the creature from the gate, is an excellent example of Shinkai’s prowess as a director in the way it shows the film’s ultimate choice, the struggles between man and nature, and the way loss and the future can affect people. The way it moves between Suzume and the people the city, the way it limits the dialogue to let the scene show the stakes, the score behind it that fits so perfectly with the visuals that it tells the whole story without a single word; these are the things that display such great understand of filmmaking and all the pieces that come together to make a moment that will stick with the audience after they leave the theater.