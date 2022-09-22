It seems that Nick Frost and Lena Headey enjoy being fake married — the two actors, who recently played a married couple in Fighting with My Family, will once again play husband and wife. The pair are set to star in the upcoming comedic thriller Svalta, which was written by Frost himself.

Svalta will follow Frost and Headey’s couple as they take their family on a vacation to a remote Swedish island. However, the family soon finds themselves the target of a serial killer that is loose on the island. They must work together as a family to survive after all the locals on the island refuse to help.

Heady is a five-time Emmy nominated actress. She is likely best recognized for playing the character everyone loved to hate, Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones. She is also known for other series like Infinity Train and films like 300 and Dredd. She can next be seen in HBO’s upcoming Watergate series The White House Plumbers. Frost is best known for his work with fellow comedic actor Simon Pegg and director Edgar Wright in Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and At World’s End. Recently, he has starred in series like Why Women Kill and The Nevers.

Frost gave a statement on the Svalta and casting Headey as his wife, saying:

“Take a gentle English family and send them on holiday to a tiny Swedish island full of maniacs. Simple. Not so much Nuts In May. More Nuts in Mayhem. After working with Lena in Fighting with My Family I couldn’t imagine anyone else in the world I’d want to play Susan. So I was absolutely thrilled when I heard she’d not only read the script but she actually liked it enough to do me the great honour of saying yes and once again being my on-screen wife.”

Frost’s previous writing credits include the 2011 Alien comedy Paul and the Prime Video comedy series Truth Seekers. The film will be directed by the duo of Dutch filmmakers Steffen Haars and Flip van der Kuil. While the two names likely don’t mean much to American audiences, the film’s made by the pair have had a lot of success at the Dutch box office. Additionally, they got their start in the Dutch comedy group “New Kids”, so they will probably feel right at home with a script written by Frost. Frost will also be producing the film with Wayward Entertainment, Resolute Films, Film Service Finland, and XYZ Films.

Svalta is scheduled to begin filming in Finland next year.