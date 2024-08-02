The Big Picture Detective Munch from Law and Order made a memorable guest appearance on The X-Files.

The Lone Gunmen met Mulder in the 100th episode of The X-Files during a government conspiracy plot and were later questioned by Detective Munch.

The character Detective Munch has appeared in 13 television series, leading to the creation of the "Munchiverse", beginning with Homicide: Life on the Street, where the character originated.

When it comes to iconic police procedurals, and especially the investigative duos heading them, few have made as much of an impact as Law and Order and The X-Files. While starkly different from one another in terms of themes, with The X-Files leaning into sci-fi and conspiracy theories and Law and Order opting for a more straightforward crime and justice procedure, both have had a lasting impact on television. Both series lasted for countless seasons (with Law and Order’s spin-off series Law and Order: SVU now the longest-running network television series) and continuously kept audiences glued to their screens every week for whatever new case or mystery awaited. Whether it be a homicide, a potential alien invasion, or maybe even an alien-related homicide, you could always count on the detectives to dish up a thrilling hour of crime-solving. But did you know they’re connected? At least, sort of. One major character from the Law and Order franchise had a memorable guest spot on The X-Files, and that character was none other than Detective John Munch (Richard Belzer). Though, at the time, he wasn’t exactly the Munch we know and love. But even still, the implications of his appearance may boggle your mind more than any other conspiracy Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) have investigated.

The X-Files Two F.B.I. Agents, Fox Mulder the believer and Dana Scully the skeptic, investigate the strange and unexplained, while hidden forces work to impede their efforts. Release Date September 10, 1993 Creator Chris Carter Cast David Duchovny , Gillian Anderson , Mitch Pileggi , William B. Davis Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 11

What Happens in 'The X-Files' 100th Episode?

The third episode of The X-Files Season 5 is unique as it pushes Mulder and Scully to the side in favor of a flashback episode, where we finally dig into how Mulder first became acquainted with the Lone Gunmen trio. This was a special episode considering it was the series’ 100th, so it was only natural that it would do something big, and, though an episode with scarce Scully and Mulder content may not be the most appealing on paper, The X-Files knew what it was doing. The Lone Gunmen were government conspiracy theorists and computer hackers, and throughout the series, they helped Scully and Mulder with cases. ​​​​​​​The 100th episode, aptly titled “Unusual Suspects,” explores how Mulder first met the Lone Gunmen. The flashback takes place in 1989 when John Byers (Bruce Harwood) is confronted by a woman named Holly (Signy Coleman), who claims that her ex-boyfriend, Fox Mulder, is stalking her and has kidnapped her daughter. She gives him an internet address, which should help locate her daughter, but the file is encrypted, so Byers seeks the help of a computer hacker named Melvin Forhike (Tom Braidwood), who successfully decrypts the files. But when they confront Mulder about the claims, they learn that Mulder is an FBI agent.

Suddenly suspicious, Byers and Forhike seek the help of Richard Langly (Dean Haglund) and learn that Holly is actually named Susanne Modeski and that she is wanted for bombing an FBI lab. When they confront her, they learn she works for an Army Advanced Weapons facility and that she has developed a gas that causes fear and paranoia that the government plans to use on civilians. She asks the three men to help her thwart the government’s plan, and they track the gas shipment to a warehouse, unaware they’re being followed by Mulder, who intends to arrest them. A shootout ensues when hitmen arrive intending to kill Modeski, and the chaos exposes Mulder to the gas,​​​​​​​ which causes him to hallucinate aliens and other strange beings. The police arrive soon after, and the Lone Gunmen are brought in for interrogation about the events, which is where everyone’s favorite cynical detective comes in.

Detective Munch Crosses Over to ‘The X-Files’

Before you ask, yes, it really is Detective Munch interrogating the Lone Gunmen (and Mulder), not just Richard Belzer playing another cop character for the role. At the time, Belzer was originating the character on Homicide: Life on the Street, another NBC series that follows the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Unit. With seven seasons under its belt, the series ran from 1993 to 1999 and also received a movie in 2000 called Homicide: The Movie, which served as its series finale. During his time on the series, he made some guest appearances on Law and Order in multiple episodes, and of course, as we all know, when SVU hit the scene in 1999, he made the switch to the New York precinct of the Special Victims Unit, where he remained until his retirement. But before he solved sex crimes with Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni), he put the questions to Mulder and the Lone Gunmen on The X-Files.

Byers is the first to relay the story to Munch in interrogation, but Munch is skeptical. When he first begins, Mulder is restrained due to the effects of the gas, as he’s still going on about seeing aliens. Munch says something isn’t right, considering there was blood but no bodies, a shootout but no guns, and an FBI agent who stripped naked and hid in a box for seemingly no reason, so what the heck happened? He goes through the entire story, but Munch thinks he’s being played and sends Byers back to his cell. It’s not until Mulder comes to and verifies the story that Munch relents and lets them off the hook, albeit wearily. Mulder later comes to the Lone Gunmen and asks them to explain to him what happened, as he can’t seem to wrap his head around it all, and the episode ends with them walking off with him, signifying the start of Mulder’s headfirst approach into conspiracy and X-Files.

Not only did the interaction with the Lone Gunmen change the trajectory of Mulder’s life, but is it possible that it changed Munch’s as well? Munch is lovably cynical in SVU and is often the first to cry conspiracy when it comes to government-related things. But considering how weary he was to even so much as believe Byers in interrogation, is it possible that his time with the Lone Gunmen and Mulder opened his eyes? When he lets the men out of their cell, he jokingly tells them that tinfoil makes a great hat and keeps the government rays away from their minds, but the Munch we know in SVU is always spewing conspiratory thoughts, so much so that he gets teased by Fin (Ice-T) for it. There’s even an episode where he goes undercover and yells in the streets, saying things like “They’re watching us!” to which Stabler responds that he does it really well. Fin then replies by saying, “It’s the same old crap he says every day, only louder.” Not to mention, a reporter in Season 6 cheekily referred to Munch as Mulder. So even if it hasn’t been outright confirmed that The X-Files and SVU exist in the same universe, there are certainly hints, and Munch fans could definitely take his more colorful opinions in SVU as a direct result of his time spent with Mulder and the Lone Gunmen, no matter how brief.

What Is the "Munchiverse?"

Homicide: Life on the Street writer Tom Fontana did an interview with Imaginary Worlds podcast where he talked about Munch’s character and how he got him to cross over into so many different series. Fontana first crossed Homicide and thus Munch’s character, over with the show’s St. Elsewhere and Chicago Hope. Later, Homicide had its first crossover with Law and Order, which we, of course, know about. From then on, Belzer reportedly took on the Munch cameo as a mission.​​​​​​​

“He was like, ‘Let’s see, I could be on all the Law & Order shows.’” Fontana recalled. “They would say ‘We’d want you to be in this,’ and he’d go ‘Well, I have to play Munch.’”

When all is said and done, there are at least 13 series featuring Detective Munch. Of these are the aforementioned Homicide, The X-Files, Law and Order, SVU, Law and Order: Trial By Jury, The Beat, Arrested Development, The Wire, 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, American Dad, Sesame Street, and M.O.N.Y. Perhaps the biggest conspiracy theory of them all is the Munchiverse, which is quite fitting when you think about it.

