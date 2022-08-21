A new feature released on the official Twitter page of Matthew A. Cherry takes a first look at Swagger Season 2, going behind the scenes of the series, hearing from many of the creatives behind this story, including executive producer and NBA star Kevin Durant, as well as executive producer Brian Grazer, writer and showrunner Reggie Rock Bythewood, and series stars Isaiah Hill and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

The new feature opens with Durant explaining that the series started with the idea of showing off some of the experiences he saw in the youth basketball circuit, with the series being described by Grazer as "a cross between Friday Night Lights and youth basketball." Showrunner Bythewood also talked about how the series is more than just a show about basketball instead it's a show about life. The series also explored the production of the basketball games that are shown in the series, with the team explaining that they had actual basketball players in the cast to add that authentic feel, promising never to cut away between the player taking the shot and it going in the basket.

The feature also touches on how the police violence and systemic discrimination against Black people are reflected in the series. Jackson Jr. spoke on this, saying that "It's sad how many people are going to be connected to the hard times that [they] show in Swagger, but when you watch anything that you feel a connection with, that is when a piece of art has the ability to inspire." Bythewood ends the feature by saying that Swagger is "not a show about basketball. It's a show about growing up in America and basketball is a backdrop. We are on this journey to find ourselves and find causes bigger than ourselves. So in many ways, that is sort of the spiritual North Star, if you will, for Swagger."

Image via AppleTV

RELATED: 'Swagger' Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

The story of Swagger follows Jace Carson (Hill), a star player that is among the top-ranked youth basketball players in the country. To further his dreams of reaching the NBA, Jace joins a training program developed by Ike (Jackson Jr.), a former star player turned youth basketball coach. The two characters build a close bond that goes beyond the sport of basketball as Carson deals with issues both on and off the court, including coming face-to-face with a world that judges people by the color of their skin. Along with the cast mentioned above, the series also stars Shinelle Azoroh, Caleel Harris, Solomon Irima, Ozie Nzeribe, Jason Rivera, and Tristan Mack.

Along with being the creator, writer, and showrunner on the series, Bythewood also serves as a director on several episodes of the series as well as executive producer alongside Durant, Grazer, and Rich Kleiman. Samie Kim Falvey, Francie Calfo, and Samantha Corbin-Miller also serve as executive producers. The series is produced for Apple by Durant's Thirty-Five Ventures as well as Imagine Television Studios, CBS Studios, and Undisputed Cinema.

Swagger Season 2 does not have a release date yet, though it will premiere on Apple TV+. You can check out the first look video of the upcoming second season of the drama series down below.