Today at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, Apple TV+ announced the premiere window for the second season of their popular sports drama Swagger along with a set of first-look images for the impending series return. The sophomore season of the series is set to arrive exclusively on Apple TV+ in June 2023.

Inspired by the life of NBA star Kevin Durant, Swagger takes a look at the trials and tribulations that someone faces in the world of youth basketball with the ambition of reaching the professional level. Beginning in October 2021, the series' first season contains 10 episodes with its second season announced in June 2022 and was produced in Richmond, Virginia the following month in July and set to contain eight episodes. Season 2 is set to be the next chapter in the story of Jace Carson, played by Isaiah Hill, a star player that is among the top-ranked youth basketball players in the country, and Ike, played by O’Shea Jackson Jr., a former star player turned youth basketball coach that Jace turns to realize his dream of playing in the NBA. Over the course of the show, the challenges come off the court and start to delve into the darkness of a world that judges people by the color of their skin.

Along with series stars Hill and Jackson Jr., the cast of Season 2 will see the return of Shinelle Azoroh, Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, Tristan Mack Wilds, Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Jason Rivera, Christina Jackson, and Sean Baker. In addition to the returning cast, Season 2 of the series adds newcomers Orlando Jones and Shannon Brown.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'Swagger' Season 2 First Look Featurette Spotlights a Commitment to Authenticity

Who Else Works on Swagger

Swagger was created by Reggie Rock Bythewood, who also serves as showrunner and writer-director on several episodes of the series. He is also an executive producer alongside Durant, Brian Grazer, and Rich Kleiman. Francie Calfo and Joy Kecken also serve as executive producers. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Imagine Television Studios, Boardroom, CBS Studios, and Undisputed Cinema with James Seidman serving as co-executive producer for Imagine Television Studios.

Swagger Season 2 is set to premiere on Apple TV+ in June 2023. Read the official description down below.