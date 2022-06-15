It's time to return to the court as Apple TV has announced that the drama series Swagger will be making a return to the streaming service with it being renewed for a second season.

The announcement comes from the official Instagram account of Thirty-Five Ventures, one of the production companies behind the series that was co-founded by NBA star Kevin Durant. The series is inspired by the life of Durant and takes a look at the trials and tribulations that someone faces in the world of youth basketball with the ambitions of reaching the professional level. The story follows Jace Carson (Isaiah Hill), a star player that is among the top-ranked youth basketball players in the country. To further his dreams of reaching the NBA, Jace joins a training program developed by Ike (O’Shea Jackson Jr.), a former star player turned youth basketball coach. The two characters build a close bond that goes beyond the sport of basketball as Carson deals with issues both on and off the court, including coming face-to-face with a world that judges people by the color of their skin. The second season is set to continue exploring this world of aspirations and dreams meeting reality.

The first season of Swagger began airing in October 2021 and consisted of 10 episodes. The season ended on December 17. Other major characters include Jace's mom, Jenna (Shinelle Azoroh). Academy Award-nominee Quvenzhané Wallis also stars in the show as Crystal, a young basketball player. James Bingham plays Drew Murphy, a player from an affluent family, and Tessa Ferrer is Meg Bailey, a former player, and coach of a rival team.

Creator and showrunner of Swagger Reggie Rock Bythewood also serves as writer and director on several episodes of the series as well as executive producer alongside Durant, Brian Grazer, and Rich Kleiman. Also serving as executive producers are Samie Kim Falvey, Francie Calfo, and Samantha Corbin-Miller. The series is produced for Apple by the previously mentioned Thirty-Five Ventures, Imagine Television Studios, CBS Studios, and Undisputed Cinema. Along with the cast mentioned above, the series also stars Shinelle Azoroh, Caleel Harris, Solomon Irima, Ozie Nzeribe, Jason Rivera, and Tristan Mack.

Swagger Season 2 does not have a release date yet, but production will begin in Richmond, Virginia in July. You can check out the Instagram post announcing the renewal of the second season of Swagger down below.