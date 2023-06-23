Whenever a TV show does a time jump, there are a lot of elements that can lead to the series jumping the shark. Changes in personality might sound artificial, plot points may look recycled, and worst of all: Viewers can end up thinking there was no point in moving the story forward in the timeline. That’s why it’s so satisfying to realize that Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Swagger is a masterclass in time jumps: We’re chronologically four years away from Season 1, but it feels like we've stuck with those characters through the whole gap.

The first evidence of Swagger knowing how to position its story in time was actually in Season 1. From the get-go, the series made it clear it would take place during the pandemic, something that a lot of productions avoided at all costs. Then the show asserted that letting its story play out during the pandemic was vital, as that period brought race, bias, and double standards to the center of conversations. That’s why setting Season 2 of Swagger four years later works wonders for the series. We’ve watched those underprivileged boys – and families – suffer through a system that’s designed to make them fail, so when the new batch of episodes shows them in a better place and headspace, both they and the series have earned it. We didn’t need to follow these characters struggling for four seasons. Instead, we can (mostly) kick back and celebrate their talent.

'Swagger' Season 2 Is a Celebration of Black Talent

Celebration is a word that resonates all across Season 2 of Swagger. Throughout its run – and especially in the final episodes – the show never lets viewers forget that we’re witnessing something rare and that BIPOC folk at the very least deserve to have a life in which every move we make is not second-guessed (by either ourselves or those around us). So, even if the new episodes seem “lighter” than in Season 1, the kind of message that the new season is sending is still a bold one.

Although Swagger is celebratory of its group of kids’ (and adults’) accomplishments, it never lets you forget that no matter the position they occupy, Black folk will always have to deal with some form of racism. It can range from something as simple as seeing somebody’s hair as “exotic” to the kind of position they are invited to take. As Tanya's (Christina Jackson) arc makes it clear, micro-aggressions are abundant and tricky to be called out, which translates to glass ceilings having to be broken even when you don’t have the energy to do it.

In that sense, bringing back one specific character and storyline from Season 1 greatly helps underline this point: When you look at the situation that Jace (Isaiah R. Hill) and his friends are suddenly faced with, you can’t help but notice that for a Caucasian boy, that same situation would be dismissed with a slap on the wrist – not to mention the kind of support they’d get from the media and public. Just the fact that it terrifies Jace, his family, Coach Edwards (O'Shea Jackson), and everyone around them is enough for the series to showcase how Black folk are never allowed to take their position for granted.

'Swagger' Season 2 Brings the Best Episode of the Series So Far

That particular storyline and the way it unfolds makes a subtle comment that can be fleshed out if you really stop to dwell on it, but Swagger breaks out a whole episode for viewers who need something more explicit to chew on. Episode 5, titled “Are We Free?,” stands out as possibly the best episode of the series, and its opening scene alone is a punch to the gut you can never be prepared for.

Swagger Season 2 does really well when it comes to the specific journey of Phil (Solomon Irama), which, much like several other arcs from the series, is a satisfying payoff for storylines set up in Season 1. While in the first season, Black stereotypes have been subverted (especially Black women's, through Shinelle Azoroh’s beautiful performance), now we get to see something that TV and films often fail to show: Reconciliation, family reconstruction, forgiveness, and reconnection. Better yet, it's done in a way that feels organic and well-paced.

That said, Swagger still delivers if you only come for the basketball. The matches here are a little less intense, but they also play out like a natural evolution since Jace and his team are a lot more confident in their positions this time around. However, the excessive cuts during the games also take a little away from the emotion, especially after Season 1 showed that fewer cuts during games and practices make them more energetic and passionate as a result.

Season 2 of Swagger makes it absolutely clear that some messages must keep getting repeated, and some points will always have to be made. Black and POC’s victories and accomplishments need to be celebrated and normalized every single time and never taken for granted because they can be taken away from us in the blink of an eye. The final episode of the season is a testament to that, and even if the series isn’t renewed for Season 3 — the finale could wrap up the series all on its own — the message has been heard loud and clear.

Rating: A-

Season 2 of Swagger premieres June 23 on Apple TV+.