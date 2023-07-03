When Apple TV+’s drama series Swagger came back for Season 2 over the last couple of weeks, fans were a little surprised to find out that the basketball show had jumped forward four years in time. Based on Season 1, we could tell that we were going to follow the trajectory of young players, but in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series creator and writer Reggie Rock Bythewood (Shots Fired) explained that life forced him to go down a different path with the series

During the interview, Bythewood talked about one distinct element we can all see onscreen: The main cast grew up a lot in-between seasons, so it just wasn’t possible to have them in eighth or ninth grade anymore. The showrunner stated that it was "satisfying" to write for the cast with their true ages instead of aging them down for the sake of continuity. Of course, they could try, but it just wasn’t going to be believable:

“After we wrapped production of Season 1, we waited a few months for the show to air, then the show aired and Apple had to make their decision, which took a minute, so all the months that go by where you’re waiting to find out if you have a season two, the damn kids keep growing. Solomon [Irama]’s voice literally got deeper than mine. Then on top of that, you’ve got like 20 weeks of a writers room. So, I couldn’t come back like, ‘Hey, we’re in the 10th grade.’ That wasn’t going to fly. Authenticity is such a big part of our show.”

Swagger Would Have To Time Jump At Some Point Anyway

At the same time, a time jump makes perfect sense within the Swagger timeline, since a good portion of Season 1 took place during the pandemic – and it was worked into the story. So it makes sense the show would jump to when things were back to normal. And in Season 2 we still get to see the kids working on their skills, even though we might have missed a chunk of their lives.

Swagger tells the story of underprivileged kids who find a way to hope for a better life for themselves and their families through basketball. The series’ cast features O’Shea Jackson (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Shinelle Azoroh (Don’t Let Go), Quvenzhané Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild), Tessa Ferrer (Grey’s Anatomy), Christina Jackson (The Good Fight), Sean Baker (Sunset), Caleel Harris (When They See Us) and Tristan Mack Wilds (The Secret Life of Bees), as well as athletes-turned-actors Isaiah R. Hill, Solomon Irama, Jason Rivera-Torres and James Bingham.

Apple TV+ rolls out new episodes from Swagger on Fridays.

