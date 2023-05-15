The stakes have been raised for Jace (Isaiah Hill) and the Swagger team in their senior year. Season 2 of Apple TV+'s hit basketball drama based on the experiences of NBA star Kevin Durant received a new trailer that shows everything is in danger of falling apart after the last season ended on such a high note for Jace and his teammates. As they move to a predominantly white prep school to aid its flagging basketball program, their every action will be under a microscope at all times as the school aims to maintain its reputation. The trailer also revealed that the series will officially return to the court on June 23.

Per the synopsis, Season 2 will see everyone but Phil (Solomon Irama) attending Cedar Cove Prep for their senior year. The school is overseen by wealthy board members who control and scrutinize every decision regarding how the institution is run, including the enrollment of students. With the athletic director revamping the entire basketball program with the acquisition of Jace, Nick (Jason Rivera), Musa (Caleel Harris), Drew (James Bingham), and Royale (Ozie Nzeribe), the board is watching over the team like a hawk as they take the court to vie for a national high school championship. That's definitely apparent throughout the trailer as Jace immediately faces the increased expectations of the school's principal.

Everything is riding on Jace's senior year of high school. While he balls out for his new team, he has to stay out of any trouble regardless of whether he's the one that caused it. Luckily, he and his teammates still have Ike (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) looking out for them as they look to make a future for themselves. Unfortunately, all that seems to be thrown into jeopardy when an accusation of violence against the players comes out, though it seems Jace was merely trying to help. It's bad enough that he could even face jail time if the truth doesn't reach the light, showing the series' commitment to discussing real, difficult issues of a world that judges by the color of one's skin. Although he still has people in his corner like Ike who'll fight for him, it's becoming harder and harder for Jace to stay afloat in this new setting that's all too eager to assume he's a thug.

Image via Apple TV+

Who Else Will Take the Court in Swagger Season 2?

Renewed for Season 2 back in July of last year, Swagger will see its stars return for its second outing including Shinelle Azoroh, Quvenzhané Wallis, Tristan Mack Wilds, Tessa Ferrer, Christina Jackson, James Bingham, and Sean Baker alongside two new additions in Orlando Jones and Shannon Brown. Reggie Rock Bythewood returns to the helm as the series creator, showrunner, and director as well as an executive producer alongside Durant, Brian Grazer, Rich Kleiman, Francie Calfo, and Joy Kecken.

Swagger Season 2 premieres exclusively on Apple TV+ on June 23. Check out the trailer below.