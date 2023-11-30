The Big Picture Apple TV+ series Swagger has been axed after just two seasons.

The series, loosely based on Kevin Durant's life, was also executive produced by the basketball star.

The series starred O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Quvenzhané Wallis.

While Kevin Durant is considered one of the greatest basketball players in history, that sway is not enough to bring back Swagger for a third season on Apple TV+. It was announced that the series would be cancelled after two seasons. Durant serves as an executive producer on the series as it’s loosely inspired by the events of his life.

Swagger’s Showrunner and executive producer Reggie Rock Bythewood shared on his Instagram an emotional goodbye and thanks, saying, “What an amazing adventure. In our two seasons, we have launched careers, disrupted genre, brought forth humanity through our character, told stories we care deeply about, revolutionized the way to shoot basketball and had fun. That’s a blessing.” He added to the streaming service, “Apple, while you are not ordering a season three, I made the show I wanted to make. Thank you for that.”

Bythewood Thanks Swagger’s Fans

Close

Bythewood continued his message, speaking directly to the fans, cast, and crew after he thanked Kevin Durant for trusting him with the story. He wrote, “Cast, writers, and crew, you have my gratitude. Walk on the set with Swagger. Walk off the set with Swagger. For our FAMbase, you lifted us in ways we could have never imagined.” He finished with the final message, “To the industry, don’t take your foot off the gas. Keep telling our stories.”

What is Swagger About?

Swagger is a sports drama centering around Jace Carson, played by Isaiah Hill, who is an ambitious teenage basketball player. The series follows the trials and tribulations along with a helping dose of corruption of the world of youth basketball in Carson’s rise trying to get into the NBA. O'Shea Jackson Jr. stars alongside Hill, playing his coach Ike “Icon” Edwars who was once a teenage super star himself. Jackson Jr. took over the role from Winston Duke after the lead actor was injured on set. The series was widely praised for its diverse storytelling in front of and behind the scenes, as well as it’s new methods of filming a sports series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The rest of the cast includes Shinelle Azoroh (Don’t Let Go), Tristan Mack Wilds (The Secret Life of Bees), Quvenzhané Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild), Caleel Harris (When They See Us), Tessa Ferrer (Grey’s Anatomy), Sean Baker (Sunset), Christina Jackson (The Good Fight), Jason Rivera-Torres, James Bingham, and Solomon Irama.

All episodes of Swagger are available to watch on Apple TV+ in the U.S. You can check out the Season 2 trailer below:

Watch on Apple TV+