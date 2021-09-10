Swagger, a new series inspired by NBA star Kevin Durant’s life, is set to globally debut next month on AppleTV+. Created by Reggie Rock Bythewood - who is also showrunner, writer, and director - and executive produced by Durant and Brian Grazer, the first season of this drama series will be comprised of 10 episodes, with the first three episodes debuting on October 29th.

Produced by Thirty Five Ventures, Imagine Television Studios, CBS Studios and Undisputed Cinema, Swagger follows Durant’s experiences as he strives to enter the world of basketball. It aims to explore the world of youth basketball, both from a collective as well as an individual perspective, on the court and off. It also deals with the ambitions and dreams of aspiring professional players and their relationship with the coaches, their families, and the American society they grew up in.

In the show, O'Shea Jackson Jr. plays the role of Ike, a former star player who has become a youth basketball coach. Isaiah Hill is Jace Carson, a basketball rising star who is in the top rank of youth basketball players in America. Academy Award-nominee Quvenzhané Wallis is Crystal, a young basketball player. James Bingham plays Drew Murphy, a player from an affluent family, and Tessa Ferrer is Bailey, a former player, and coach of a rival team. Also starring are Shinelle Azoroh, Caleel Harris, Solomon Irima, Ozie Nzeribe, Jason Rivera, and Tristan Mack.

Swagger is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on October 29. Its first 3 episodes will be made available on that day, and the remaining episodes will debut on a weekly basis, every Friday until December 17, 2021.

