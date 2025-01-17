The term body horror usually conjures up gruesome images that are guaranteed to heave your stomach and activate your gag reflex. It is not necessarily known for being subtle. In fact, it is generally considered to be the polar opposite: graphic, bold and demanding. However, in 2022's Swallowed, director Carter Smith somehow crafts the viscera of body horror while approaching the subject evasively. By doing so, he reveals a universal fear we didn't even know we had. While the queer themes in Swallowed's narrative are provocative and powerful, Smith has already proved his deft handle on sociopolitical ideas before, boasting an impressive directorial debut of the eco-horror The Ruins. As such, it is his innovative approach to body horror that steals our breath in Swallowed, demonstrating his mastery over turning a concept that is usually considered perverse into something more... tasteful.

'Swallowed' Approaches Horror in an Evasive Way

Smith sets up his enigmatic style long before the scenes of body horror are played in Swallowed, almost tricking us into forgetting the genre of the film. Opening up with a grainy, rave-inspired '90s party, Swallowed dazzles us with flashing lights and the undeniable chemistry between Benjamin (Cooper Koch) and Dom (Jose Colon), belying the impending horror. It maintains this vintage look by filming in a 4:3 aspect ratio and pointing the camera at characters' faces from stylistic angles. Even Benjamin's story has a grungy feel to it, as he is about to move to the aspirational LA, where he is being promised accomodation and a career in pornography. While the ever supportive Dom is happy for him, he wants to send Ben off with a little safety cash, leading to a drug run gone wrong.

As the events play out, both Ben and Dom are roped into swallowing sacks of drugs to take over the Canadian border, after which they will need to excrete the packages safely at a dodgy rest stop. However, after a homophobic altercation and a punch to Dom's stomach, which is holding five of the six sacks, chaos and excruciating pain is unleashed. Breaking out in sweat and groaning doubled-over, we vicariously feel the torment through Dom, especially when we realize that these aren't just your regular drugs. Between the pain, paralysis and pleasure etched on Dom's face, the entire ordeal feels utterly surreal, particularly as we imagine the sickening scene inside his guts. It is wildly contrasted with the sustained stylish cinematography, wrenching away the faux sense of safety evoked from it and accentuating the undercurrents of tension between the two friends, lurking underneath Koch and Colon’s on-screen chemistry in undulating waves.

'Swallowed' Uses Body Horror To Uncover a New Fear