Swamp People star Ashley “Deadeye” Jones is honoring her late father on the event of his fourth death anniversary. The reality star recently reflected on her loss and shared how it has shaped her life since then. Ashley took the opportunity to reveal that she is approaching two years of sobriety and wished that her father was here to see the progress she has made. Ashley also encouraged her fans to cherish the time they have with their loved ones.

The History Channel alum took to Instagram to share an old photo of herself and her dad after one of their alligator hunts. In the caption, she shared that she would do anything to hear her dad’s voice one more time, especially whenever she was sad. “I love you dad and I miss you so much! Keep watching over us!” wrote the reality star.

Fans immediately flooded the comments with messages of support and many shared experiences of losing their own parents. “Prayers for a daughter's heart,” wrote one of the users. Another commenter encouraged Ashley to keep her head up while sending prayers for her and her family. Ashley’s post comes only a month after she announced her exit from Swamp People after starring on the show for 5 seasons.

Ashley Plans on Making Guest Appearances on ‘Swamp People’

On January 3, 2025, Ashley shared the news of her departure from Swamp People on Instagram. The reality star joined the show back in 2018 and even went on to star in its spin-off series, Serpent Invasion. However, she feels like she needs some time off to focus on her children. “I’ve gotten to a time in my life where missing the first month of school with my kids really affects their entire school year,” admitted Ashley. She added that since her kids are growing up, she wants to be more involved in their lives.

According to the reality star, she did not want to miss out on spending quality time with her children for “any amount of money.” However, she reassured the fans that she planned on making guest appearances on future seasons of Swamp People whenever possible. Not just that, Ashley announced that she wanted to stay in touch with the show’s fans and wanted to keep them updated with her hunting journey through social media.

Ashley also took the opportunity to thank the Swamp People production team along with her costars and the whole crew. She called her time on the show “an experience of a lifetime” and noted that coming from Mississippi, she felt like she was welcomed by the people of Louisiana with open arms. Ashley shared that as she heads back to her hometown, she is going to help her husband, attorney Chad Jones run his law firm.

Swamp People Season 16 premiered on Thursday, January 2, 2025, on the History Channel. New episodes are currently airing every Thursday.