Ashley Jones, a long-standing favorite on the History Channel’s Swamp People, recently took to her Instagram and announced her retirement from the reality show. Jones first appeared in the show in 2018 and quickly established herself as a powerful and beloved TV figure. She frequently partnered up with Ronnie Adams to hunt alligators in the marshy waters of Louisiana and later took her skills to the spin-off series Serpent Invasion as well where we saw her shifting gears from alligators to hunting invasive pythons.

Now, after appearing in Swamp People Season 10 through Season 15, Jones has revealed she is taking a step back — if not fully retiring — and devoting herself to family and other projects. In her heartfelt message, Jones made it clear that while the decision was difficult, it was ultimately necessary. Her sentiments were detailed but here’s a part from her long caption that perfectly depicts the essence of her reasons for leaving:

“Still happy with my decision but I do miss it. I never realized how much time I was missing with the kids until I took a step back. This past year has been crammed with just family time and adventures. Well y’all I’m retiring from Swamp People (or fore sure taking a break)! I know many of you will be sad to hear this and I can only pray for your continued support. I’ve gotten to a time in my life where missing the first month of school with my kids really affects their entire school year..”

Ashley Jones Will Still Be Up for Guest Appearances and Meets & Greets

It’s clear that Jones has made the decision to leave for her family and kids. However, at the same time, she has made it clear that she “hopes to come back for guest appearances.” Jones also said that she appreciates all her fans who have been there for her over the years and that’s why she’ll “always do meet and greets to for the opportunity to meet those that have supported me.”

While she was at it, Jones went on to express her love for Ronnie Adams and the brother-sister bond the two of them shared, despite fighting all the time! She also mentioned how Adams can be rough around the edges but is an honorable man.

Before summing up, she also gave the fans a taste of what’s to come for her, career-wise. For those who don’t know — Jones has been pretty active on social media and has 3k+ followers on Instagram now. In addition, she’ll now be pushing her law firm and requested her fans to support her in her new endeavors.

Swamp People Season 16 premiered on Thursday, January 2, 2025, on the History Channel. New episodes air on Thursdays at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT.

Your changes have been saved Swamp People Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 22, 2010 Cast Pat Duke , Bruce Mitchell , Jacob Landry , Troy Landry , William Edwards , Chase Landry Main Genre Reality Seasons 15 Creator(s) Dolores Gavin

Watch on Hulu