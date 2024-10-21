Swamp People famed, Cheyenne “Pickle” Wheat, just took to her Instagram to reveal that her family is growing yet again. You heard that right! Pickle Wheat is expecting her second child with her partner, Joshua Kippes. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, just last year, in May 2023, and now Pickle is pregnant once again, has that baby glow on, and appears just as adventurous and in high spirits.

The news comes after Pickle took it to Instagram and shared a satirical video complaining about how hard it is for her to find pregnancy hunting clothes and that she can’t fit clothes from her previous hunting season due to her “fourteen-week bump.” She’s been very playful about her pregnancy since then and posted another video on October 19, 2024, where she was seen enjoying nature and having a snack in the middle of a hunting trip. The caption of this post, which, by the way, makes it clear how happy she is to be pregnant once again, says: “When you are pregnant and only care about the snacks.”

Despite it being the 14th week, the gender of the baby has not yet been unveiled. The couple already has a daughter who is over a year old by now. Pickle’s husband, Joshua Kippes, also has a young son from a previous relationship, so the next baby is going to have two siblings to bond with!

Pickle Wheat Joined ‘Swamp People’ in Season 12

Pickles joined the show back in Swamp People Season 12 and quickly became known as the youngest and one of the most effective gator hunters in the history of the reality series. Her fanbase increased after she set out to capture 100 gators per day with her co-star, Troy Landry.

On being asked about the reason why she chose to be a gator hunter — Pickles revealed that she comes from a long line of gator hunters as the profession has been in the family for generations. She went on to share her history in an interview with Louisiana Sportsman in the following words:

“Most of my hunting growing up was with my dad and my brother … we were the three amigos. Alligator hunting was always kind of a part of growing up. I think when you’re around it your whole childhood you’re just used to it. I was bred into this lifestyle. My dad’s grandpa was well known for hunting and trapping alligators. I came from a long line.”

Swamp People Season 15 aired earlier this year. The 16th installment of the show is confirmed and expected to air in January 2025 as usual. All the previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu.

