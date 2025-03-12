Swamp People's fan favorite Cheyenne “Pickle” Wheat has delighted her followers again with a refreshing third-trimester pregnancy update! In a recent playful Instagram post, Wheat humorously captioned a picture showcasing her baby bump, and in her own banter, called out “scammers,” — the people who nitpick on her dynamic with her husband, and she made sure to do it while emphasizing the loving support she actually receives from her husband, Joshua Kippes.

Although we know for a fact that Wheat doesn’t have to prove to her children that she’s a cool mom — she thinks so and chose to caption the post in the same context. She expressed her sentiments about being a “cool mom” who loves to do things by herself, to the extent, that people assume that she doesn’t have “a good man,” in the following words:

“Scammers be like: 34 weeks pregnant, still looking for a good man! 🤣🤣 When in reality, my husband made me take this picture so the kids will think I was cool once upon a time. Y’all stay safe out there and just know that we’re happy over here raising dogs and babies.”

That’s not all though. Since revealing her second pregnancy in October 2024, Wheat has continued to actively share snippets of her daily adventures and it’s hard to believe that they’re coming from somebody who is 34 weeks pregnant! She’s donning a beautiful baby bump and far from slowing down, the Swamp People star remains spirited. Her more recent Instagram posts show her raking leaves and harvesting vegetables in her yard, fishing, and even running through the sunflower fields with her son.

Cheyenne “Pickle” Wheat and Her Husband Got Married on ‘Swamp People’ Season 16

The couple got married in a heartfelt ceremony featured on the February 20, 2024, episode of the ongoing Swamp People Season 16 and is currently happily raising “dogs and babies,” as Wheat puts it, and harvesting their own vegetables. Their growing household now includes their young daughter, a stepson from Kippes’s previous relationship, and their soon-to-arrive bundle of joy.

Wheat had joined the show back in Swamp People Season 12 and has since then been the fan-favorite of the show for her energy and Louisiana accent. She has previously also revealed that her family comes from a long line of gator hunters — her dad’s grandpa was well known for it and she learned most of what she knows about trapping and hunting alligators with her dad and brother. Swamp People Season 16 is currently airing and the next episode will air on March 20, 2025 — the exact synopsis of which states:

“Troy teams up with a hunter to chase a 14-foot monster; Zak aids Daniel in taking down The Professor, a cunning gator that has evaded capture for 30 years; Joey and Kallie take on an elusive gator terrorizing a crawfish pond.”

Swamp People Season 16 airs Thursdays at 9/8c on History Channel. All seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu.