If reality TV viewers were to name at least one show that brought entertainment as well as amusement, many would name Swamp People. Reality TV boss Mathew Ostrom, who was also behind HBO’s The Chris Rock Show and ABC’s Wife Swap as a developer and producer, is one of the main reasons why fans are blessed to watch Swamp People today. However, Swamp People was not just an instant thing, or easy.

Ostrom launched Swamp People, which airs on the History Channel, while he was the VP of the then-production company Original Media. TV Insider had a conversation with Ostrom about the creation of Swamp People and how it came to be. When they asked him how it all started with the long-running series, Ostrom said that it all started with a call from a television network.

“That started with a call from a television network saying, ‘Hey, there are the swamps in Louisiana. There seems like there might be something interesting going on in Louisiana,’” he said. “A week later the History Channel called back and said, “What if we give you money to go explore the swamp?’” They gave me money to go into the swamp and figure out what the show is here. Is there a show in this region of the country? I found a tour guide and a shooter producer.”

Why Fans Almost Didn't Get Swamp People