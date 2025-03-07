Swamp People star Zak Catchem sparked a social media frenzy earlier this week when he shared footage of what he described as a “massive 50-pound piranha” caught in a city park pond. Zak posted a video of him catching a giant 50-lb fish on March 3, 2025, on his Instagram. However, unlike what his caption called it, most people argued that it wasn’t exactly a piranha and called him out for it.

While the History Channel personality is no stranger to sensational fishing adventures, many fans believe his latest catch is actually more hype than truth, and it seems that he overstated both the species and the size of it. The top comment on his post has 579 likes at the moment of writing and comes from a user eyanez760, which simply states, “It’s a pacu.”

In the now-viral Instagram video, Catchem and his friends can be seen struggling to reel in the large fish. At one point, the reality star holds it up for the camera, revealing a set of sharp, piranha-like teeth. However, to correct his claims about the fish being “50lb Piranha Species,” several more people chimed in with their two cents. People clarified that pacu can be found in local ponds after outgrowing their home aquariums, leading careless owners to release them. As for the fish’s size, many commenters doubted it reached anywhere near 50 pounds, and speculated that it was closer to 20 or 25 pounds at best.

Zak, who has garnered a large following through his YouTube channel and appearances on Swamp People and its spinoff Swamp People: Serpent Invasion, responded to the criticism in the video’s comment section soon after. He acknowledged that pacu and piranhas belong to the same fish family but insisted that his catch was indeed a “big piranha” and not a harmless vegetarian. He also countered claims about the fish’s diet, warning that pacu can certainly do some damage with their powerful jaws.

“Pacu Fish are closely related to piranhas as part of the Characidae family of freshwater fish. The biggest of its kind…Everyone following me for a while has seen the teeth!! As I’ve caught these giants and been beat up by them as I try to turn them into pets lol! All the new guys n gals welcome! We Catch em all! Pacu = Big Piranha and are NOT VEGETARIAN!! They will bite your 3—-D off TRUST ME 😂”

At the same time, others still question whether he exaggerated the story for viral attention or is continuing to call it a piranha for its sensational value. For those who remain intrigued by Zak’s fishing prowess, he is set to appear on an upcoming March 20, 2025, episode of Swamp People Season 16. The show airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on the History Channel and all its seasons are available to stream on Hulu.