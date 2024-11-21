Swamp People premiered in 2010 and chronicled the lives of alligator hunters living in the swamps of the Atchafalaya River Basin. The show featured these individuals earning most of their year’s living during alligator hunting season in Louisiana, which lasts through September. Swamp People has spanned 15 seasons so far, all of which feature different teams of alligator hunters trying to run out of their tags. Every episode of the show follows these hunters battling strict regulations, harsh weather, and the risks that come with their unusual careers.

Tommy Chauvin, also known as Trigger Tommy, has been an important part of the show right from the start. Chauvin and his stepfather Joe LaFont — also known as Trapper Joe — have headed out on several hunting adventures throughout their time on the show. The duo have hunted together since Chauvin was a little boy and while they have had their fair share of differences, mostly due to Chauvin’s forgetful nature on the job, this gator-hunting team was a force to be reckoned with! Chauvin had a knack for tackling all kinds of beasts and coming out successfully on the other side — and no one else on the show had come quite close to his instinctual hunting abilities.

Chauvin Carried On the LaFont Family Legacy for As Long as He Could

It was a sad day when LaFont bid farewell to the show in Swamp People Season 6. Considering that the step-father and step-son duo hunted alligators as a team, it was hard to imagine Chauvin handling everything on his own. However, he had proven that he was more than capable of the job when LaFont quit the show temporarily due to his back problems. During Chauvin’s childhood, LaFont had taught him all the swamp secrets he had learned from his own father. One of the secrets included the LaFont family’s signature recipe for gator bait, or “goo-goo” juice as they called it. So, using all that LaFont had taught him over the years, Chauvin moved to Violet, Louisiana during his final two seasons on the show to continue hunting.

The Alligator Hunter Had To Retire Early

Even after LaFont’s departure, Chauvin continued to be a part of the show during Seasons 8 and 9. However, shortly after filming Swamp People Season 9, Chauvin had to give up not just reality TV, but also his career as an alligator hunter. In July 2019, the reality TV star got into a terrible accident involving explosives. The blast ruptured his eardrums, damaged his eyes, and caused multiple abrasions on his chest and arms. The accident also resulted in his right hand and thumb being amputated. Chauvin was actually also at risk of losing his other arm and even had to start a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his surgery.

Chauvin eventually thankfully recovered and regained the functioning of his left hand. He even wrote personal letters to fans who supported him through this tough time. However, that wasn’t enough for him to go back to the world of alligator hunting. Ultimately, he had to retire early to focus on his health because the recovery required him to relearn basic everyday tasks. This was the second time Chauvin had made headlines for being involved in a deadly accident. The first was back in 2012 when he was involved in a five-car pileup along with Joe LaFont. Thankfully, though, the duo remained unharmed at the time.

After the accident, Chauvin took a break from the public eye. Despite all the fame and recognition he had earned on Swamp People, Chauvin decided to keep most of his recovery and life after the horrible accident private. One of the reasons why he has not returned to reality TV might be the legal issues his step-father has been involved in over the years. As reported by NOLA.com, Joe LaFont was booked with domestic battery charges in 2012 which resulted in the loss of his gun rights. Chauvin has never publicly spoken out about these incidents, but LaFont’s erratic behavior could have strained their relationship after they no longer had to hunt together.

The only way Chauvin connects with his fans now is through his Facebook page, which he updates occasionally. After a lifetime’s worth of risk and drama, Chauvin has traded in alligator hunting for a quiet life with his beloved dog Butch. However, he hasn’t shared much about how his relationship with LaFont has been since their time on the show. He has shared a few updates on his love life over the years, though. And for now, it looks like Chauvin is single. But the reality star has continued to share posts on social media to let his fans know he’s happy with his life. Swamp People has not officially been renewed for Season 16 yet. All previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Swamp People Release Date August 22, 2010 Seasons 15 Creator(s) Dolores Gavin

