The Swamp People: Serpent Invasion Season 5 premiere, set for January 2, 2025, will introduce viewers to a seasoned python hunter from Waverly. With eight years of experience in the Florida Everglades, Dave Hackathorn is the perfect addition to the show’s legendary cast. He will join Swamp People veterans Troy Landry, Bruce Mitchell, Kaylyn Glenn, Cheyenne Wheat, and more as they hunt Burmese pythons wreaking havoc on the ecosystem of the Everglades.

In an interview with The Marietta Times, Hackathorn opened up about his journey as a python hunter. He revealed that the locals have called him Hillbilly Dave for a long time. The latest addition to Swamp People: Serpent Invasion added that he helps his friend with a charter service for other python hunters and is also a licensed airboat captain. Hackathorn confessed that he shares his love for the outdoors with his wife, Chris Hackathorn. Together, the two of them go to Florida every January and February during the python breeding season.

Hackathorn shared that when the producers learned about his reputation as a python hunter in the area, they contacted him. In Hackathorn’s exact words: “The TV show needed help.” He instantly agreed, and his episode was filmed in May 2024. For now, the newest hunter on the show doesn’t know exactly how many episodes he will be featured in after the premiere. But he shared that the producers told him they would try to get him in as many as possible. For now, Hackathorn and his wife are planning to host a watch party for their friends to celebrate his reality TV debut.

Hackathorn’s Python-Hunting Career Hasn’t Been Without Its Risks

In the same interview, Hackathorn’s wife confessed that she lets her husband do the hunting while she watches from the sidelines. However, she admitted that the hunt is exciting and that she always holds the serpents once they have been captured. Hackathorn talked about The Florida Python Challenge, held annually in August by the Wildlife Commission. The goal of the challenge is to promote the human removal of pythons with a $10,000 grand prize. However, Hackathorn explained that is unlikely for the dangerous python population to be completely eradicated.

The hunter explained that the reptiles have been breeding in the Everglades for decades now. This makes them the dominant predators in the region. He shared that because the Everglades closely resemble their native habitats, Burmese pythons easily outcompete other species. While he had caught several pythons that were 16 to 17 feet long, Hackathorn revealed that he has been bitten more than he can count. “The python is not looking to eat or kill someone and is just protecting itself from danger,” he added.

Hackathorn also shared details on the bounties offered for Python captures. He revealed that hunters earn $50 for snakes up to four feet in length, with an additional $25 for every extra foot. He added that the snake hides fetch between $15 and $50 per foot and is often sold for crafting leather goods. Serpent Invasion Season 5 premieres January 2, 2024, on HISTORY Channel.

