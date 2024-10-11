Troy Landry, star of the long-running reality show Swamp People, has been arrested for violating a wildlife regulation. The reality TV star was arrested on September 19, 2024, after being caught hunting without the appropriate tags for alligators, violating state regulations by ​​the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

According to an incident report obtained by People, the LDWF conducted a sting operation after receiving a tip regarding the unauthorized setting up of gator lines in Lake Palourde in St. Mary Parish, Louisiana. The report reveals that two game wardens from the LDWF were sent to stake out the area, where they found Landry with two other individuals hunting alligators.

According to a report by Outdoor Life, officers saw a vessel approaching at 1:43 p.m. One of the individuals inside the boat picked up the line, and Landry separated the gator. The duo then pulled the gator inside, and that's when the wardens abandoned their stakeout. After approaching Landry, they discovered he had tagged the alligator with a tag that was acceptable in Iberville Parish. However, it must be noted that hunters in Louisiana must use location-specific tags issued by the state, corresponding to the geographic region where the alligator is harvested.

The Legal Consequences and Landry's Response to the Charges

Troy Landry will face two separate charges for his actions, with court hearings set in the near future. According to the same report by Outdoor Life, his civil restitution hearing is scheduled for November 20, 2024. The criminal case will be heard in January 2025, and if found guilty of the violations, he could potentially face jail time. These citations carry potential penalties of up to $950 in fines and up to 120 days in jail.

Despite the severity of the charges, Landry has remained mum on the issue. The reality TV star told WAFB-TV that he had "nothing to say" about the incident. Additionally, the report from LDWF states that Landry lied when asked about the first alligator. One of the game wardens said that upon being questioned, Troy Landry stated that they hadn’t taken an alligator from the property. But when the game wardens revealed that he was being observed the whole time, Landry admitted to the crime, remarking that he could not find the appropriate tags gifted to him for the hunt.

This dismissive attitude from Landry has raised eyebrows, as no one expected this from the “King of the Swamp.” Since the show has built much of its success on Laundry’s expertise and larger-than-life persona, concerns about how this may affect the Swamp People franchise have been raised.

There has yet to be any news on the renewal of Swamp People Season 16. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Hulu in the U.S.

