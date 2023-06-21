With 2023 seeing the release of several major cinematic outings based on DC Comics properties, from Shazam! Fury of the Gods to The Flash, fans have plenty of big screen adventures to enjoy. However, should audiences still not find themselves satiated by all of this year's biggest blockbusters, they'll be able to revisit a classic, as Wes Craven's 1982 film Swamp Thing is getting a completely restored and remastered release.

With a release date of July 25, 2023, the film will make its premiere on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray, featuring both its original PG-rated theatrical cut and the unrated international cut, which sees a release in North America for the first time. Swamp Thing is based upon the DC Comics character of the same name, which made its first appearance all the way back in July 1971, in House of Secrets #92, created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson. Craven's film follows the story of Dr. Alec Holland (played by Robocop's Ray Wise), a scientist who, alongside government agent Alice Cable (played by Adrienne Barbeau, of John Carpenter’s The Fog fame), has developed a formula with the potential to end world hunger and change civilization. However, unaware to them, Arcane (Louis Jourdan, Octopussy) plots to steal the formula to use for his own selfish endeavors. During the ensuing conflict, Holland is doused in the serum and left for dead, leading him to mutate into the Swamp Thing. Now a human and plant hybrid, Holland must set out to rescue Cable and defeat Arcane for good.

Following its theatrical release, the film became a cult hit when it was released on home video and saw countless airings on cable television throughout the 80s and 90s. Critic Roger Ebert praised the film, awarding it three of four stars and saying the film "had already won my heart before its moment of greatness" adding that "when that moment came, I knew I'd discovered another one of those movies that fall somewhere between buried treasures and guilty pleasures.”

Swamp Thing's Legacy on Screen

Craven's film marked the character's live action debut, though it would not be its last appearance on screen. Beyond the 1989 sequel directed by Jim Wynorski, the character would also appear in two separate television series from 1990 and 2019. A new live action adaption is currently in the works, as announced by James Gunn, with James Mangold slated to write the script.

The new 4K release of the film will feature audio commentary with Craven, who wrote the film as well as directed it, moderated by Sean Clark, as well as a commentary track from makeup effects artist William Munns, moderated by Michael Felsher. The release will also feature a mini-poster and limited edition slipcover.

Swamp Thing will be released in 4K on July 25.