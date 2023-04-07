It's happening. Directer James Mangold has confirmed that he will be writing Swamp Thing for DC, under the watchful eye of James Gunn and Peter Safran. Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub at Star Wars Celebration Europe in London, following the announcement of his jump to hyperspace in the Star Wars universe - Mangold will direct a film set around the Dawn of the Jedi for Lucasfilm and Disney - the director was asked about his long-rumored foray back into comics, having been linked for some time with directing Swamp Thing.

When asked by Weintraub about his links with Swamp Thing, and whether any potential involvement in that would come before Star Wars, he said he was writing both projects, before elaborating.

"The truth is, I'm writing both right now, and who knows what's going to happen and what's gonna blossom first or second? So there's your thing, I'm doing Swamp Thing, there's your scoop. It's not a rumour, it's happening. I put it online."

Swamp Thing was announced and detailed by Gunn and Safran in late January, as they attempted to show off how tonally diverse they intended to make their own version fo the DC universe would be. The film is set to perform an exploration on "the dark origins" of the eponymous character, once known as the brilliant scientist Alex Olsen, who was severely burned by chemicals and merged with the very swamp he studied after diving into the waters to save himself. The film is expected to lean into the supernatural horror elements of the fan-favorite character.

What Is the History Behind Swamp Thing?

Although he debuted in 1971 in a standalone story, Swamp Thing wouldn't reach the peak of his popularity until the 1980s. Created by author Alan Moore and illustrator Bernie Wrightson, who Mangold cited as serious inspiration for his version of the creature, the team along with John Totleben and Stephen R. Bissette changed the dynamic and sent it up another gear. The character shifted towards much more mature and complex themes in comics, while introducing iconic characters along the way - including John Constantine, one of Swamp Thing's closest and longest-running allies, and Abigail Arcane, his love interest who sees the man within the muck. Swamp Thing himself has remained a fan-favorite ever since, appearing throughout DC Comics to this day.

Before taking on Star Wars and Swamp Thing, Mangold has the release of his upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny due for release this summer. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the Swamp Thing movie.