'Swamp Thing': Director, Plot Details, and Everything We Know so Far About DC's Horror Movie

Three months after inducting James Gunn and Peter Safran into DC Studios at Warner Bros. Discovery, the two co-chiefs have unveiled the first part of their plan to reboot the DC Universe.

In a video announcement fittingly titled “Chapter 1 - Gods and Monsters”, Gunn shared the upcoming slate from DC Studios, which features a whopping total of 10 film and TV titles including Superman: Legacy, a Green Lantern series, and interestingly, Swamp Thing.

Throughout the decades, Swamp Thing has continuously received its TV/movie adaptation treatment, but sadly some of them were short-lived or didn’t receive the recognition the story properly deserves. However, under Gunn and Safran’s vision, Swamp Thing will most definitely take a different approach while still maintaining the character’s integrity.

Here’s what we currently know so far about Swamp Thing.

Is There a Trailer for Swamp Thing?

Considering that news for Swamp Thing just broke out, it’s still too early for a trailer. But no worries! Be sure to stay tuned for updates.

When Can You Watch Swamp Thing?

Just like the trailer, there’s no information on the release date for Swamp Thing yet. However, it was announced as the last part of Gunn’s “Chapter 1 - Gods and Monsters” announcement. Keep your eyes peeled for the release date.

Who Is Making the Swamp Thing Reboot?

Word on the street is that filmmaker James Mangold is “in talks” to helm the Swamp Thing reboot. Even though conversations between the Mangold and DC are still happening, the filmmaker is noted to be a fan of Swamp Thing, even showing his appreciation for the hero on his verified Twitter account by sharing a 1972 illustration of Swamp Thing by Bernie Wrightson (co-creator of Swamp Thing). Gunn retweeted the post, possibly signaling Mangold’s interest in helming the project.

Mangold has had an extensive career, from spearheading dramas such as Walk the Line, action movies like Knight and Day, and even the Academy Award-winning Ford v Ferrari. On top of the hat, he’s no stranger to the world of comic book movie adaptations. The filmmaker wrote, directed, and executive produced Logan, starring Hugh Jackman, which has been highly praised for its uncompromising and emotional direction.

Currently, the filmmaker is directing and co-writing Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (due out in June), followed by A Complete Unknown, a Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet. Given his hectic schedule, fans can only hope that Mangold will join the Swamp Thing production, although it seems obvious that he’s a fan of the supernatural creature.

What Can We Expect From Swamp Thing?

Swamp Thing will “investigate the dark origins of the creature”, leaning onto a darker, horror-influenced tone. Viewers can also expect a mashup quality that’s evident in previous Marvel movies such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. As Gunn references the introduction of Rocket Raccoon from the Guardians of the Galaxy films and his interactions with Thor, which ultimately became one of the most-talked highlights of the two Avengers films mentioned above. In the case of Swamp Thing, the creature is bound to interact with other characters, but this time, Gunn is “one-upping” that approach.

Who Is Swamp Thing?

Based on the comics, Swamp Thing is an elemental entity that is linked to all plant life on Earth by a network known as the Green. He is a vegetable matter mass that acquired the memory and personality of Alec Holland, a botanist who died in a swamp shortly after developing a hormonal Bio-Restorative Formula for plants - the Bio-Restorative Formula was developed to alleviate any nation's food crisis concerns.

Thugs working for Nathan Ellery barged into Alec's lab, knocked him out, and put a bomb in the facility as Alex and his wife Linda were creating the formula in a covert facility hidden in the Louisiana swamplands. Alec awoke just before the bomb burst and rushed into the swamp in flames. By then, his body had already been soaked in the bio-restorative compound, which had an effect on the swamp's plant life, imbuing it with Alec's mind and memories.

The newly sentient plant life took on the shape of a human and emerged from the swamp as the Swamp Thing, the latest in a long series of Earth elementals produced when The Green needed protection. Swamp Thing’s powers include self-sustenance, superhuman strength, mastery over all forms of plant life, and chlorokinesis (the ability to control the growth and form of plants).

Who Created Swamp Thing?

Swamp Thing was conceived by writer Len Wein and horror artist Bernie Wrightson and debuted in 1971's "House of Secrets No. 92" as a standalone story. The character gained huge prominence during the initial Wein/Wrightson run in the 1970s and again in the mid-late 1980s during a critically lauded run by Alan Moore, Stephen Bissette, and John Totlebe.

The Moore/Bissette/Totlebe seminal run provided Swamp Thing with more dimensions to his character, evolving from a simple horror comic to one with vast elemental mythology involving concepts such as the Parliament of Trees and confronting complicated issues of life and death throughout its historic run. The series also introduced another supernatural figure, John Constantine, and its more mature tone led to the establishment of the Vertigo comics line for mature readers.

Swamp Thing has appeared in various comic book series subsequently, with the character being reintroduced into the official DC Universe as a member of Justice League Dark, DC's supergroup of supernatural characters.

Are There Any Previous Swamp Thing Adaptations?

Since the early ‘80s, Swamp Thing has had its fair share of TV and movie adaptations. The DC Comics character made its first appearance on the big screen in 1982’s Swamp Thing, helmed by seasoned horror director Wes Craven and starring Ray Wise as Alec Holland/Swamp Thing. Eight years later, a live-action television adaptation developed by Joseph Stefano (the man behind Psycho) debuted on the USA Network with three seasons and a total of 72 episodes.

It didn’t take long until an animated television series of Swamp Thing was created. The pilot episode of the short-lived series aired on October 31, 1990, with four episodes released weekly from April to May 1991. The most recent adaptation was in 2019, created by Gary Dauberman and Mark Verheiden, which only lasted for one season with 10 episodes. Swamp Thing made a brief appearance in Season 3 of HBO Max’s Harley Quinn, voiced by Sam Richardson.