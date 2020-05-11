‘Swamp Thing’ Is Going to the CW (But No New Episodes Are On the Way)

Swamp Thing, the fan-favorite DC Universe series that was unceremoniously cancelled before finishing its first season, will live again (kind of). The CW has picked up the rights to air the show, Variety reports, but there are currently no plans to make any more episodes of the short-lived drama. Which is a shame, because I’d love to see the big green bog monster join the CW’s Arrowverse.

Originally airing on the DC Universe app in 2019, Swamp Thing is about a CDC doctor named Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) who travels to Louisiana to investigate a potentially catastrophic epidemic. There, she encounters a supernatural entity claiming to be disgraced scientist Alec Holland (Andy Bean), with the ability to control plantlife and tasked with protecting the natural world. The character was famously adapted into a horror film by Wes Craven in 1982 starring Adrienne Barbeau.

In addition to Swamp Thing, the CW also picked up broadcasting rights for a handful of other series that were originally only available on subscription-based streaming services. Most notably, the network acquired Tell Me a Story, the anthology series from Scream scribe Kevin Williamson, originally ran for two seasons on CBS All Access. Like with Swamp Thing, there are currently no plans to produce new episodes, but at least viewers will get the chance to watch these series that might not have been previously available to them.

DC Universe did Swamp Thing pretty dirty, despite strong reviews and an overwhelmingly positive response from fans. Here’s hoping that running on the CW increases the buzz around the show and convinces DC to order more episodes.