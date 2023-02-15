DC’s cancelled Swamp Thing may be all but a distant memory in the minds of fans, but the DC Universe series by Gary Dauberman was arguably one of the best entries in the superhero streaming space during its run. The show premiered on the streaming service in May 2019 — and was promptly canceled within weeks of its airing. The cancelation, though, had little to do with the quality of the series itself, which was a polished confident foray into supernatural horror.

DC fans may be familiar with Swamp Thing as a humanoid monster who is transformed into a plant-like creature after a laboratory accident involving a swamp. The character is best known for his ability to control and manipulate plants, as well as his powerful strength and durability. Swamp Thing is often depicted as a tragic figure, struggling to come to terms with his monstrous appearance and searching for a cure to reverse his transformation. He has been associated with the mystical side of DC due to his appearances with Constantine and the Justice League Dark. It’s not surprising that a series was greenlit with the character in mind.

What Happens in the 'Swamp Thing' TV Series?

Set in the town of Marais, Louisiana, the show follows Crystal Reed’s Abby Arcane as she investigates a mysterious illness that seems to be connected to the swamp. Along the way, she discovers the existence of the Swamp Thing (Derek Mears), a plant-based creature with mystical abilities that is said to protect the swamp and its secrets. In the series, Alec Holland (played by Andy Bean) was a scientist working on a cure for a deadly virus in the Louisiana swamps. After an altercation with a group of criminals, Alec is doused with chemicals and falls into the swamp, where he transforms into Swamp Thing. In this version, Swamp Thing is not the result of a supernatural event, but rather a biological transformation caused by the combination of the virus and the chemicals. When Alec Holland discovers that a bizarre local incident may be connected to his work in the swamp, he finds himself caught in the crosshairs of a small-town nightmare and ultimately becomes the elemental hero known as Swamp Thing after coming into conflict with evil forces as a result of Holland's discovery.

The show counted heavyweights like James Wan and Mark Verheiden among its producers and received rave reviews following its premiere. The show’s horror-inspired tone was a departure from the previous adaptations of the character and effectively blended elements of horror, science fiction, and drama to create a unique and captivating viewing experience. The special effects and makeup used to bring the swamp creature to life were also impressive, and Mears' performance as Swamp Thing was both convincing and captivating. This was particularly noteworthy, given the lack of a big budget for the series.

Making 'Swamp Thing' a Darker Show Fits the Character's Source Material

Image via Warner Bros.

Unlike Titans, which always felt like a juvenile edgy take on the source material, Swamp Thing’s darkness made sense given its almost gothic horror roots. Plus, the performances across the board and the aesthetic of the series made the adult tone fit better. Another highlight of the series was the relationship between Abby and Swamp Thing, which was at the heart of the show's narrative. The two characters had a compelling dynamic, with Abby serving as a human connection to the audience, and Swamp Thing as a symbol of the environment and the power of nature. Reed’s CDC doctor Abby Arcane was a fully-fledged character with her baggage and strengths, and had electric chemistry with Bean, who played the human version of the titular Swamp Thing. While Swamp Thing has been a central character in the DC Comics universe, the 2019 series introduced Abby Arcane as a new lead. Her presence helped to ground the series in a more human perspective, and her relationship with Swamp Thing was a key element of the show.

In addition to its standout leads, the series also had a talented supporting cast, including Virginia Madsen as Maria Sunderland, Matt Cable as Henderson Wade, and Maria Sten as Liz Tremayne. The performances of these actors helped to flesh out the world of Swamp Thing and added much-needed depth to the story. The horror series had a strong focus on a mysterious virus and the sinister forces behind it, which added an extra layer of suspense and intrigue to the show. The 2019 show also explored themes of environmentalism and the power of nature, which added a deeper, more relevant layer to the show. Rather than simply be a comic book adaptation with little real-world implications, the show’s focus on the environment and the consequences of unchecked scientific experimentation made it a smartly written show. This was a far cry from the Wes Craven 1982 film of the same name where the DC character was featured in a film that was too campy for its own good. The budgetary constraints also meant that the character didn’t quite look as terrifying as he did in the later web series. The DC Universe series was thus a great upgrade to the look of the creature and the world of Swamp Thing.

It’s a pity that for all its strengths, Swamp Thing’s challenges ultimately proved to be insurmountable. The series was plagued by production problems, including budget cuts, and it was ultimately canned after just one season. This rightfully left many fans disappointed, as there were several unresolved plotlines and character arcs that would have been explored in future seasons. Moreover, the cancellation of such a high-profile series spelled the end of the incumbent DC streaming service and hinted at its folding into the larger HBO Max streaming service.

Since James Gunn and Peter Safran are all set to bring a new Swamp Thing project to life at the newly-dubbed DC Studios (possibly with James Mangold helming the film), we’ve been promised a take on the character that is gritty and hopefully just as deliciously dark as the web series was. Prior to that, however, the Swamp Thing series was a unique and well-executed take on the classic DC Comics character. With its horror-inspired tone, impressive special effects, and compelling character relationships, the show was a standout in the DC Universe lineup. While it was ultimately canceled too soon, it remains a favorite among fans and is well worth a watch for fans of the horror genre and comic book adaptations.