The Big Picture The Swan Princess stood out among Disney clones of the 1990s by offering a unique animation style and original characters, unlike many others that tried to imitate Disney's formula.

The film's animation, characterized by painting directly onto animation cells, gave it a rustic and storybook-like quality that perfectly suited its fairy tale aesthetic.

Princess Odette is a complex and resourceful heroine who takes an active role in breaking her curse, making her a refreshing departure from the typical '90s heroines in other animated films.

Audiences who grew up in the 1990s will likely remember how Disney dominated the decade with its high-quality animated movies and television shows. This naturally inspired their rivals to do the same. While the decade saw plenty of innovative releases, such as Brad Bird's underrated gem, The Iron Giant, it also saw many creators simply mirror Disney's winning formula of Broadway-style musical adaptations of classic mythology and fairy tales. Even Don Bluth, Disney's biggest competitor in the 1980s, was lagging behind them in the early 90s until he released Anastasia in 1997, often considered the best of these Disney Clones.

However, before Bluth teamed up with 20th Century Fox, another ex-Disney employee, Richard Rich, took his shot at a Disney-inspired movie with New Line Cinema. Released in 1994, The Swan Princess follows Princess Odette (Michelle Nicastro), who is captured by an evil sorcerer named Rothbart (Jack Palance). To force Odette to marry him and grant him control of her kingdom, Rothbart transforms her into a swan during the day, and she can only become human when moonlight touches the lake outside his castle. Though everyone else thinks she is dead, Odette's fiancé, Prince Derek (Howard McGillan), holds onto hope as he attempts to find her.

Though a financial failure on release, The Swan Princess picked up interest through home video and has spawned 11 sequels of debatable quality as of 2023. Thirty years later, the original film holds up pretty well and has developed a bit of a cult status. So what is it about the film that helped it stand out among the Disney clones and continue to have a fan base today?

Who is 'Swan Princess' Director Richard Rich?

Richard James Rich is somewhat of an anomaly among animation directors in that he has a background in music, not animation. He began his career at Disney in 1972 with a job in the mail room, but quickly gained notice thanks to his passion for music. He often gave piano lessons during his lunch breaks and even made presentations for the music department. This got him noticed by John Lounsbery, one of Disney's Nine Old Men, who assigned him as assistant director for Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too, the third and final short that would be combined into The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh in 1977. From there, Rich became Disney's youngest director when he joined Ted Berman and Art Stevens on the disastrous production of The Fox and the Hound, for which Rich also wrote the music for the song "Goodbye May Seem Forever." While the film ended up being a success, Rich's next directorial project was The Black Cauldron, one of Disney's most infamous flops.

Rich left Disney shortly after The Black Cauldron and formed his own studio in 1986. He worked on religious shows, including Animated Stories From The Book of Mormon and Animated Stories From The New Testament, before making The Swan Princess. Tragedy would strike again with his next big project, 1999's The King and I, another massive failure which forced Rich into working on more obscure animated projects. His most recent work to reach the public eye was 2010's Alpha and Omega, where he was a producer.

So what can be said about Richard Rich and his legacy? Simply put, it's small, but the world would be a little less bright without him. Rich never became as successful as folks like Don Bluth or Brad Bird, but there's a delightful passion behind his work. The main reason why there are so many Swan Princess and Alpha and Omega sequels is that Rich loves the characters and can't stop thinking of new stories for them. Passion like that is hard to find these days and should be pointed out when present.

What Makes 'The Swan Princess' a Good Film?

One of the big problems with the Disney Clones of the 1990s was that they were so busy copying Disney's formula that they never created their own identity. Take, for example, Warner Bros.'s 1998 flop, Quest for Camelot. The film's humor feels like it's trying to copy Aladdin, and the main character was intentionally designed to look like Belle from Beauty and the Beast. The Swan Princess certainly pays homage to the movies that inspired it: The aesthetic alone brings to mind both Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty. However, there's also plenty of originality to be found.

The animation is the first point in favor of the film. Unlike Disney, who had switched to digitally shading their movies in 1990, The Swan Princess uses the old method of painting directly onto animation cells. Compared to the bolder colors and smoother lines of digital shading, it gave the film a rustic and storybook-like quality, which perfectly fits its fairy tale aesthetic. The character designs follow this same theme with a good blend of realistic proportions and cartoonish exaggeration, which lends itself to a lot of moments of physical comedy and exaggerated facial expressions from the supporting cast.

In terms of the main characters, Prince Derek and Princess Odette are mirrors of Sleeping Beauty's Prince Phillip and Princess Aurora: They are betrothed to one another at a young age, spend most of the film separated, and the prince must rescue the princess who has been cursed by the villain. However, their personalities are very different, especially in the case of Odette. Unlike other 90s heroines, including Kayley from Quest for Camelot, Odette is not designed to be an action-girl who saves the day herself, but neither is she a damsel in distress. Sure, Odette can't fire a bow or swing a sword like Derek can, but she's very resourceful and quick to adapt to situations. Although cursed to take the form of a swan every day, Odette doesn't sit around and wait for Derek, but makes a plan to track him down, so they can find a way to break the curse together.

While the other characters don't quite have Odette's complexity, there's still a lot to enjoy, and they add a lot to the story. Derek feels relatable for the younger audiences due to his awkward moments, such as accidentally offending Odette, and for his indomitable spirit. The villain, Rothbart, is one of the most entertaining non-Disney animated villains from the 90s thanks to his diverse magical powers and Palance's intimidating yet charismatic delivery.

Then there are all the side characters, which are often a place of contention in Disney clones. Most of the time, they just try to copy Robin Williams' iconic comedic style from Aladdin, which limits the humor to pop culture references and anachronistic behavior for their settings. Swan Princess doesn't fall into this trap thanks to its large number of side characters, each of whom has a unique style: Lord Rogers (Mark Harelik) is the deadpanned snarker, Bromly (Joel McKinnon Miller) the blustering coward, Jean Bob (John Cleese) the self-centered cynic, Speed (Steven Wright) the monotone straight man, and Puffin (Steve Vinovich) the eccentric yet disciplined soldier. There are still a few anachronisms to be found, such as a humorous game of keep-away with Rothbart's assistant that resembles numerous sports, but the diversity of the movie's comedy allows it to reach more audiences than if they relied on anachronisms alone.

The place where Swan Princess borrows the most from Disney is its musical numbers. As expected, many of them are Broadway-inspired, especially the opening song, "This is My Idea," the pageant song, "Princesses On Parade," and its main number, "Far Longer Than Forever." This isn't a negative against the film, as the musical numbers are some of the movie's best moments. The majority of them mix visual storytelling with comedy, especially in "This Is My Idea," which is used to establish the plot and the principal characters through a silly childhood rivalry.

Why Did 'The Swan Princess' Fail Initially?

Despite all of these positives, Swan Princess just couldn't compete with heavy-hitting releases like The Santa Clause and Interview With the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles, which hit theaters at the same time. What's more, Disney wasn't going to chance another of their former employees potentially challenging them, so they re-released The Lion King at this time as well. Against all this, Swan Princess was buried.

Yet nowadays, with Disney releasing disappointing movies like Wish, Swan Princess offers audiences a look at how the old formula can be used by other creatives to make timeless stories. At its core, the movie is just trying to entertain children and their parents with a simple fairy tale story. This helps to prevent the movie from getting bogged down by any one time period. While released in 1994, it could have come out today with virtually no changes to its story and characters. Hopefully, Disney and other creatives can learn from Richard Rich's example to create more timeless stories of their own.

