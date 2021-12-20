He also talks about why he kept the exposition as sparse as he could and not having the audience see behind the curtain of the technology.

With Swan Song now streaming on Apple TV+, I recently got to speak with writer-director Benjamin Cleary about making the thought-provoking original drama with a sci-fi twist. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the film is set in a near future where a doctor (Glenn Close) has recently invented technology that allows someone dying (Mahershala Ali) to transfer all their memories to a new cloned body without any medical issues. While their original body and consciousness will die, the new version will live on. But the price to do this is the person can never tell their friends and family about what they did. The film explores what Ali’s character, Cameron, is willing to do to shield his family from grief and how far we will go to make a happier life for the people we love. Swan Song also stars Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, and Adam Beach and is produced by Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin of Anonymous Content, and Jonathan King of Concordia Studio. It also marks the debut of Ali as producer.

During the interview, Benjamin Cleary talks about how the story comes from his own personal losses that he’s experienced, why he kept the exposition as sparse as he could and not having the audience see behind the curtain of the technology, the use of color, filming the sequence where Mahershala Ali has to have a long conversation with himself, if he had a longer cut, and more.

Benjamin Cleary

How the script doesn’t have a villain trying to steal the technology and treats the audience like they’re smart.

How did the script change from inception to final film?

How the story comes from personal losses he’s experienced.

Why he didn’t want to make a movie focusing on the technology in the film.

How movies and TV shows influence technology in the real world and if he thinks the video games in the film could become real?

How they tried to use technology that people might really use.

How did they come up with the specific use of color in the movie?

Did he have a much longer cut and deleted scenes?

What was it like filming the sequence where Mahershala Ali has a long conversation with himself?

