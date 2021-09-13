Apple TV+ is far from its own swan song, but that doesn’t mean it can’t tell the story of others. The streamer announced today that Swan Song, the highly anticipated film starring Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali, will premiere on the service the same day it goes to theaters on December 17. The drama joins an expanding lineup of Apple Original Films, including the recently released CODA, the first film to win all top prizes at the Sundance Film Festival.

Set in the near future, Swan Song stars Ali as Cameron, a husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness. When he is presented with an alternative treatment solution by his doctor, played by Glenn Close, in order to shield his family from grief, Cameron must decide whether or not to alter his family’s fate, and grapple with how far he is willing to go in order to guarantee a happier life for those he loves.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: ‘Swagger’ Series From and Inspired by Kevin Durant Gets First Look Images and Release Date on Apple TV+

Swan Song also stars Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, and Adam Beach, and is written and directed by Academy Award-winning director Benjamin Cleary. The heart-wrenching drama is produced by Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin for Anonymous Content, Jonathan King for Concordia Studio, and Ali, Rebecca Bourke, and Mimi Valdés through KnowWonder Creations.

The film will be available globally upon its release in December, accompanying a run in select theaters and joining a host of other upcoming Apple TV+ projects with star-studded names attached. Also in production for the streamer are films like Finch, starring Tom Hanks in his second role for the service; Emancipation, from director Antoine Fuqua and star/producer Will Smith; Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; The Tragedy of Macbeth, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand; Sharper, starring Julianne Moore and directed by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka; and The Sky is Everywhere, adapted from the young adult novel by Josephine Decker.

Swan Song will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+ on December 17. Check out more first-look images below:

Image via Apple TV+

Image via Apple TV+

KEEP READING: ‘Wolfboy and the Everything Factory’ Trailer Reunites Apple TV+ and Joseph Gordon-Levitt for New Animated Series

Share Share Tweet Email

The Best Movie Musicals of the 21st Century 5, 6, 7, 8...

Read Next