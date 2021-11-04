How far would you go for the people you love?

The expression ‘swan song’ is an old metaphorical saying which represents the last gesture, words, or endeavor of a person prior to dying. It is also the title of a new upcoming Apple Original Film starring two-time Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali (Green Book) in the titular role — or should we say roles, courtesy of the film's first trailer being released today?

From the trailer for Swan Song, we can understand why the metaphorical phrase fits the premise of the film. Ali plays Cameron, a father and husband faced with an extremely difficult decision as he also deals with the inevitability of his death. His doctor proposes a possible solution that would save his family the bereavement of his passing: Creating another identical version of him, who possesses the same memories, to replace him.

It is possible to see how this results in some deep identity and existential inner conflict in the two separate Camerons. The trailer shows them emotionally arguing, with one shouting in the other’s face: “You are not me!”

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'Wool': Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, and Chinaza Uche Join Apple TV+ Adaptation

This thought-provoking original drama with a sci-fi spin, which makes us question how much we would be willing to give up for the happiness of those we love, is written and directed by Academy Award winner Benjamin Cleary (Stutterer). Other members of the cast starring alongside Ali include Academy Award nominee Glenn Close, Academy Award nominee Naomie Harris, Golden Globe winner Awkwafina, and Golden Globe nominee Adam Beach. The film is produced by Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin of Anonymous Content, and Jonathan King of Concordia Studio. It also marks the debut of Ali as producer.

Swan Song will be having a simultaneous premiere in theatres and on Apple TV+ on December 17. Watch the trailer below:

'Swan Song,' Starring Mahershala Ali, Earns Same-Day Theatrical and Apple TV+ Premiere Date The film also stars Glenn Close, Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, and Adam Beach.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email