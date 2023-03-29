Editor's Note: The following contains minor spoilers from Season 1 of Swarm.“This is not a work of fiction. Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events, is intentional.” This odd disclaimer appears at the beginning of all but one of the seven episodes of Swarm, Prime Video’s new psychological thriller created by Donald Glover and Janina Nabers. A subversion of the classic “This is a work of fiction” message that appears at the end credits of movies and TV shows, the disclaimer is fitting: everything in Swarm exists as a commentary on the nature of fandom based directly on the relationship between pop diva Beyoncé and her fans. But, at the same time, Swarm is a series about a socially awkward twenty-something that goes on a pop star-inspired killing spree after the suicide of her foster sister. So, is everything that happens in the show truly not fictional? No, of course not. However, some things are indeed truer than others, especially when it comes to the similarities between Beyoncé and her fictional counterpart, Ni’jah (Nirine S. Brown). Here are all the essential parallels between the events of Swarm and Beyoncé’s actual life.

The “Real” Marissa Jackson

The events of Swarm are kicked off by a tragedy in protagonist Dre’s (Dominique Fishback) life: the suicide of her sister, Marissa Jackson (Chloe Bailey). In Episode 1, the two women have a falling out after Dre fails to cover for Marissa at her work. To add insult to injury, Marissa also finds out that Dre squandered her rent money on tickets for an upcoming Ni’jah concert. The tickets were partly supposed to be a birthday gift for Marissa, but that doesn’t do anything to help Dre’s situation. Incensed, Marissa ditches Dre to go to Atlanta with her boyfriend, Khalid (Damson Idris). She also decides to leave the apartment she shares with Dre. Almost as obsessed with Marissa as she is with Ni’jah, Dre is unsurprisingly heartbroken by her sister’s choices. Still, she feels a lot better when Ni’jah drops a surprise album on that same night. Marissa, on the other hand, doesn’t deal very well with the new release. Upon hearing Ni’jah’s songs about being cheated on by her husband and learning of Khalid’s own betrayals, Marissa has a panic attack and takes her own life. The news of her death goes viral, and her social media profiles are swarmed by Ni’jah haters and trolls calling her names and saying that she got what she deserved.

This story is inspired by a real-life rumor that took over the internet after the release of Beyoncé’s 2016 “Lemonade” album, in which she speaks openly about being cheated on by Jay-Z. At the time, there were allegations that a girl from Houston, Texas, named Marissa Jackson committed suicide after learning that a man had been cheating on one of the most beautiful and most accomplished women of our time.

Swarm’s co-creator Janina Nabers spoke of the rumor in an interview with Shondaland. “I’m from Houston, Texas, and my very best friend’s last name is Jackson. There was a lot of texting between Houstonians being like, ‘Yo, who is this Marissa Jackson? Is this a true story?’ And that existed on the internet for a while, and people were tweeting really horrible things about this woman who had killed herself and making fun of her,” she stated.

‘Festival’, 'Renaissance', and ‘Lemonade’

Also released in 2016, Ni’jah’s “Festival” is a direct nod to Beyoncé’s “Lemonade”, from the visuals of the music videos to the songs about cheating husbands. However, the “Festival” music video also borrows a lot from Beyoncé’s later “Renaissance” era, with images of a crystal-covered Ni’jah on top of a horse. There are also references to “The Lion King: The Gift”, a soundtrack album produced by Beyoncé to the 2019 Disney The Lion King remake, with West African-inspired music and imagery.

An Artsy Sister, Caché and Glamour Child

Ni’jah’s similarities with Beyoncé don’t stop at the aesthetic level. The real and the fictional singers also have very similar life stories. Much like Beyoncé has Solange, Ni’jah also has a musically talented sister who is often more artistically respected than her. It isn’t rare for Dre to tell people that she is a Ni’jah fan only for them to say that they prefer her sister. And just as Beyoncé is married to Jay-Z, Ni’jah is married to a big-shot rapper named Caché (Stephen Glover), whom she collaborates with in numerous projects. His “FL:T” album is a direct reference to Jay-Z’s “4:44”. Last, but not least, if Beyoncé got her first shot as a member of girl group Destiny’s Child, Ni’jah’s first claim to fame came with Glamour Child. In Episode 1, we can see a ticket to a Glamour Child concert on Dre’s bedroom wall.

The Swarm and the BeyHive

The names of the Ni’Jah and the Beyoncé fandoms are also quite similar. While Beyoncé fans frequently refer to their pop icon as Queen B and call themselves the BeyHive, dedicated Ni’jah lovers present themselves as the Swarm. There’s certainly a lot of love for bees in these fandoms.

Who Is Carmen?

Episode 2 of Swarm has Dre working as a stripper in Fayetteville, Tennessee, in the first stop of her years-long killing spree. There, she introduces herself to both customers and coworkers as Carmen. This choice of stage name is a direct reference to the 2001 movie Carmen: A Hip Hopera, a musical rom-com based on the opera Carmen, by Georges Bizet. The movie was Beyoncé’s first acting job.

Ni’jah’s Dead Baby Song

While posing as Carmen, Dre gets a lot of hate from her fellow strippers for dancing only to Ni’jah’s saddest songs on stage. One of these songs is reportedly about a “dead baby”. This is a reference to “Heartbeat”, a song written by Beyoncé that was supposed to be a part of her 2013 self-titled studio album, but got scrapped at the last minute. Beyoncé speaks of the song and of the miscarriage that inspired it in the 2013 HBO documentary Life Is But a Dream.

The Queen Is Having Twins

After her miscarriage, Beyoncé had three children with Jay-Z. Blue Ivy was born in 2012, and twins Rumi and Sir, in 2017. In Swarm, the Ni’jah fandom goes completely bonkers after the revelation that their queen is having twin babies. Dre follows all the commotion through her phone in Episode 2, which takes place in 2017.

The Elevator Video

In Episode 3, Dre catches a glimpse of a video of Ni’jah, her sister, and her husband, Caché, caught in an altercation inside an elevator. The scene is a reference to the infamous Solange versus Jay-Z elevator fight that took place at New York’s Standard Hotel after the 2014 MET Gala.

The Formation Backlash

In the first half of Episode 3, Dre is briefly obsessed with getting back at a Tomi Lahren-like conservative talking head for attacking Ni’jah. Commenting on the aforementioned elevator fight on Twitter, Alice Dudley (Ashley Dougherty) accuses Ni’jah of not being a feminist for being married to Caché. A couple of shots later, there’s a headline that reads “Alice Dudley accuses Ni’jah of police brutality with her music”. In a video, Dudley, a proud MAGA supporter, berates Ni’jah for not catering to her white fans. This all seems very similar to the right-wing backlash against “Formation”, a 2016 Beyoncé song that caught some media attention for featuring Black Panthers-like imagery and a water-covered police car in its music video. At the time of the song's release, Lahren and many other right-wing pundits spent days upon days discussing Beyoncé’s alleged musical attack on police officers.

Who Bit Beyoncé?

This one is a real doozy! Still in Episode 3, Dre makes her way to a Caché concert afterparty in which she finally has the opportunity to be face to face with Ni’jah. This causes her to enter a sort of trance. While hallucinating that she’s eating a juicy plum, Dre bites Ni’jah in the face. Everyone stares and screams in horror as she runs away from the party. As two staff members watch her leave the scene through the backdoor, one of them says “You know who that was? The chick from Love and Basketball”. Weird, right? Well, as it turns out, this was all based on real events. It all started in 2018 when comedian Tiffany Haddish said in an interview with GQ that some actress bit Beyoncé in the face during a party for Jay-Z’s “4:44” album. Since Haddish refused to name names, the internet had to do its job unassisted and came to the conclusion that actress Sanaa Lathan, of Love and Basketball fame, was the secret Beyoncé biter. Haddish herself confirmed that Lathan was indeed the culprit only three months after the interview that started it all.

‘On the Run’ and ‘Running Scared’

In Episodes 4 and 5 of Swarm, we hear of a Ni’jah and Caché conjoined tour called “Running Scared”. This tour is a reference to the 2014 “On the Run” tour co-headlined by Beyoncé and Jay-Z as the musical duo The Carters.

The Real Tony

In the seventh and final episode of Swarm, we are re-introduced to our protagonist, who is now living in Atlanta as an openly trans man. Things seem to be going relatively well for Tony, the serial killer formerly known as Dre, but it all goes downhill pretty fast after his girlfriend, Rashida (Kiersey Clemons), refuses his invitation to a Ni’jah concert. Tony kills Rashida with his bare hands and goes to the show by himself. Face to face with Ni’jah once again, he enters a state of pure ecstasy and, before he knows it, he’s up on the stage, trying to reach his one true love. Whether he’s taken down by security guards or embraced by Ni’jah as a member of her own family is up to interpretation. Right now, all that matters is that this was also based on a true event: in 2018, a man identified as Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell stormed the stage during an On the Run Tour concert in Atlanta. However, instead of reaching for Beyoncé, Maxwell tried to touch Jay-Z.