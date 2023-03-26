Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Swarm.

What does it mean to meet one’s idol? What does it mean to be face to face with someone you spent years of your life fawning over, dreaming of, and even picking fights on the internet about? Actually, scratch that, let’s ask ourselves something more primal: what does it mean to love a celebrity to the point in which they become a sort of deity in our eyes? What do we look for in these parasocial relationships, and how can we quench that thirst? Over the course of seven relatively short episodes, Prime Video’s Swarm attempts to answer these and other questions. Created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, the miniseries follows a socially awkward 20-something’s spiral into madness after the suicide of her sister, Marissa (Chloe Bailey). Completely alone in the world, the only thing that Dre (Dominique Fishback) still has is her love for pop singer Ni’jah (Nirine S. Brown), a not-so-veiled reference to Beyoncé.

Upon reading a series of mean comments about Marissa’s death online, Dre sets off on a trip to get payback on everyone that called her sister names or that said mean things about Ni’jah. She also plans on meeting her idol in person in order to fulfill both her dreams and a promise that she made to Marissa. By the end of the series finale, it is unclear whether Dre actually made it. Swarm’s seventh and last episode leaves a lot of room for interpretation. Was Dre — or, rather, Tony — actually able to join Ni’jah on stage? Was he arrested for his many crimes? And, more importantly, what did it all mean?

What Happens in the Final Episode of ‘Swarm’?

Aptly titled “Only God Makes Happy Endings," the last episode of Swarm introduces us to Tony, a new version of Dre, now fully out of the closet as a trans man. Much like Detective Greene (Heather Simms) told us in the previous episode, “Fallin’ Through the Cracks," Tony has been living in Atlanta, Georgia, for quite a while, now, having seemingly laid roots after his killing spree through the American South. His choice of city is no accident: Atlanta was the place that Marissa’s boyfriend, Khalid (Damson Idris), had planned to take her to on her birthday, on the same day that Dre had bought tickets for the Ni’jah concert, in Episode 1.

In Atlanta, Tony becomes acquainted with a young grad student named Rashida (Kiersey Clemons). The two hit it off when Tony offers Rashida and her very drunk roommate a ride home from a nightclub. Flash forward an unspecified amount of time, and Tony and Rashida have become a couple, living together and everything. It all seems to be going well for Tony, but there is one little problem that might threaten their relationship: Rashida really doesn’t like Ni’jah.

Okay, to be fair, this isn’t the only thing standing in the way of Tony and Rashida and their happy ending. There is also the fact that Tony doesn’t work and depends almost entirely on Rashida for money. Put two and two together, and it’s not hard to understand why Rashida got so pissed when Tony came home to reveal that he had spent money that he didn’t have on Ni’jah tickets for her birthday. Rashida reacts to the news much in the same way that Marissa reacted to Dre skipping rent to buy concert tickets all those years before: she screams at Tony, scolds him for being irresponsible, and refuses to go to the show. This time, however, Tony doesn’t wait for his significant other to walk out on him and end her life on her own terms. Instead, he kills Rashida with his own hands. Rashida tries to plead with him, claiming that she loves him, but it’s simply not enough.

After killing Rashida, Tony decides to go to the Ni’jah concert on his own. Once inside the venue, he slowly walks to the front of the stage to admire his idol up close. When Ni’jah begins singing the first few words of “Festival” — the song she had just released on the day of Marissa’s death — Tony can’t hold himself back anymore: he climbs onto the stage and runs towards Ni’jah. Before he can do anything, however, he’s tackled by a group of security guards. Thankfully, though, Ni’jah comes to his rescue. Wearing Marissa’s face in lieu of her own, she hands the microphone over to Tony and instructs him to sing. Tony leaves the concert happy and held in Ni’jah’s loving embrace. Or so it seems.

After Everything, Tony Finds Acceptance Inside His Own Mind

Image via Prime Video

Though Ni’jah isn’t exactly the most active character in Swarm, we are made constantly aware of her presence. We see her face over and over again in posters and on TV. We know that she doesn’t look like Marissa. Because of that and of the glossy visual effect over her face when Tony climbs on stage, we know that what we are seeing isn’t what is actually there. What we, as viewers, are being shown is Tony’s imagination.

But why does Tony's mind replace Ni'jah's face with Marissa's? Well, throughout the seven episodes of Swarm, we slowly learn that Tony’s sole desire was to be accepted by the people around him. As Dre, he clung to Marissa because she was the only one that actually loved him in a household that saw him as nothing more than a government check every month. In Detective Greene’s conversation with Marissa’s mom, Patricia (Teresa L. Jackson), it becomes clear that the Jacksons never showed their foster child any love. Worse than that, they forced him to hide from other people in the attic, and it is made quite clear that Marissa’s dad, Harris (Leon), took issue with his sexuality. When Marissa decided to leave the house she shared with Dre in Episode 1, it wasn’t the mere fact that his sister was moving out that hurt him, but the rejection coming from the only person that ever showed him love.

Dre found acceptance in Marissa. He also found acceptance in being a part of the Hive, the faceless group of terminally online Ni’jah fans. These two women, Ni’jah and Marissa, became, to him, synonymous with being accepted. In Episode 5, when Dre tells his friend Erica (Karen Rodriguez) about his imaginary encounter with Ni’jah, he speaks of being taken in by her and her family. He speaks of finding the same love that he found with Marissa. This is why, when he finally comes face to face with Ni’jah, whether in reality or in his mind, she and Marissa become one and the same: they are both a representation of the same thing. For a while, it felt to Tony as if he had found acceptance in Atlanta, as well. He had come out as a trans man, he had a girlfriend that loved him, and a surrogate family to call his own. But this all went away when Rashida turned down his invitation for the Ni’jah concert.

Does Tony Get Caught in 'Swarm'?

Image via Prime Video

But the most pressing question regarding the Swarm series finale is whether Tony was actually embraced by Ni'jah after storming the stage or whether he was taken away for his crimes. Judging from what happens in Episode 6, it is safe to say that Tony went to jail after pulling his stunt. Shot like a true-crime documentary, “Fallin’ Through the Cracks” has Detective Greene making it clear to the reporters that they’ve got the person that has been committing all those murders. She shows the true crime documentarists a mugshot of Tony, and a news story about a man storming the stage at concert fills the screen. The end.

However, when Detective Greene shows the documentarists the picture of Tony, it is clear that whoever that person is, they aren't the character played by Dominique Fishback. Furthermore, the characters in Episode 6 make no mention of Ni'jah: despite the bleeps and the image distortion over their mouths, it is pretty perceptible that they're speaking of Beyoncé. Last, but not least, the episode features an interview with Donald Glover in which he discusses the making of Swarm. “Fallin’ Through the Cracks” doesn't take place in the same universe as the rest of the show: it takes place in the "real" world.

In the "real" world, Tony never got to meet Beyoncé. He never made his dream come true. However, this doesn't mean that he can't get a second shot in fiction. And the fictional version of Tony very much met Ni'jah and sang beside her on stage. He was embraced and accepted by her. In the end, the real world might be lacking in happy endings, but, in fiction, this can be easily corrected. As the title of the episode says, only God makes happy endings. In the realm of fiction, God is no one but the creator. And, so, Glover and Nabers, the creators of Swarm, give their Tony the happy ending that the "real" Tony never got.