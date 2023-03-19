Malia Obama made her TV writing debut on Prime Video's latest series, Swarm, a series that has been described as an excellent work that delivers a surreal dark comedic narrative, alongside its horror elements. The thriller series, which premiered on Friday, March 17, comes from the minds of Donald Glover and Janine Nabers.

Obama's contribution to the thriller has been praised by co-creator Nabers who recently revealed that Obama co-wrote Episode 5 of the series, titled "Girl Bye". In a chat with ET Online, Nabers gushed about Obama's creativity, describing the fifth episode as one of the wildest of the series.

The co-creator who expressed her pride about the particular episode added that viewers are going to be surprised by the episode.

"It is probably one of the wildest episodes. I think it's going to surprise a lot of [people. It's pretty dope. I'm really proud of it. Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny. She is an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table... She's really, really dedicated to her craft."

Image via Prime Video

How Malia Obama's Got Her TV Writing Career Started

The former first daughter first worked as a production assistant on the Halle Berry-led series Extant in 2014. A year after her production assistant gig, Obama later interned on the set of Lena Dunham's Girls. Obama was then hired by Glover as a staff writer for Swarm in March 2022. She was hired as a staff writer alongside Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori, Kara Brown, Karen Joseph Adcock, and Ibra Ake. Obama also executive produced the show alongside Glover, Nabers, Michael Schaefer, Steven Prinz, and Fam Udeorji.

Swarm is an eight-episode thriller series that follows an obsessive fan of a Beyonce-inspired pop star. The fan, Dre (Dominque Fishback) will go to any length to defend her favorite star, Ni'Jah, even to the extent of killing for her. The series also serves as the acting debut for singer and seven-time Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish who plays Eva, a mysterious, hypnotic leader of an all-women cult. The series also has a 6-track EP that was released along with the show. The EP features music from Glover, Chloe Bailey who also stars in the show, and Kirby.

Alongside, Fishback, Bailey, and Eilish, Swarm also features Damson Idris (Snowfall), Ricky Thompson (Foursome), Rory Culkin (Scream 4), Paris Jackson (Sex Appeal), Kiersey Clemons, and Bryon Bowers. Swarm is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the trailer below: