As the annual SXSW festival approaches, events and immersive experiences are beginning to be announced, and it looks like Prime Video has some pretty special events in store. To help promote their highly anticipated limited series Swarm, Prime Video will be taking over The Austin Motel, curating an in-world convenience store-style pop-up that pays tribute to the upcoming series, which is set in Houston, Texas. Swarm is set to premiere all episodes on Prime Video on March 17.

Swarm tells the story of one obsessive fan's spiral into chaos. The series is a horror-thriller that follows Dre, a young woman obsessed with a fictional pop star (think Beyoncé) whose passionate fan base is known as The Swarm. The series will focus on Dre's life and the dark path that fandom has set her on. Dominique Fishback stars as Dre, with Chloe Bailey starring as Dre's sister.

The Swarm's takeover of The Austin Motel will take place on March 10 and March 11. The location will transform into a retro-style gas station and mini-mart for the occasion and is similar to one that Dre visits in the series. Attendees of the pop-up will be able to fully immerse themselves into the world of Swarm during the event. The event will also include a photo moment with Dre's getaway car, complete with blood-stained seats (let's hope that those are not authentic), a wrapped dead body, and the overwhelming sound of bees overhead. When entering the mini-mart, guests will be given custom-style cash that can be used to purchase their snack of choice from a full array of refreshments. Also available will be custom screen printed t-shirts. All of Dre's favorite snack foods will be included in the selection, and visitors will be able to catch never-before-seen clips of the series on surveillance monitors. Additionally, visitors will be given a lottery ticket for the chance to wind various prizes.

Activation hours of the pop-up at The Austin Motel are 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Friday, March 10, and 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Saturday, March 11. Along with Fishback and Bailey, the series also stars Damson Idris, Rickey Thompson, Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin, Kiersey Clemons, and Byron Bowers. South by Southwest will run from March 10, through March 19, in Austin, Texas.

Swarm is set to premiere all episodes on Prime Video on March 17. Check out the trailer below: