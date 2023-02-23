Prime Video is continuing to keep the thrill and mystery alive with its latest promo posters for its upcoming series, Swarm. With major names like Donald Glover and Janine Nabers backing the eerie production as co-creators, audiences are definitely in for an unsettling experience when the project hits the streamer on March 17, 2023.

Preceded by a recently released unnerving teaser, these posters are the freshest look into the dark thriller led by Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah). The first image is from an aerial view that depicts the leading lady mopping up a puddle of blood. With the gore doused on her legs and slippers, Fishback’s obsessive character has a major mess on her hands. Next to the pool of carnage is presumably the weapon behind the crime - a hammer - while two cow-patterned chairs sit in the background. The show’s logo is also spelled out in a blood-red color with the logo “stan correct” written above it.

The second image puts us very up close and personal with Fishback’s character, Dre. From what we know of the series so far, Dre is a mega-fan of a Beyoncé-like superstar, so it’s no surprise that this shot depicts the leading character glued to her phone. With her phone directly in front of her and her laptop behind it, Dre looks to be consuming any of the content she can about her favorite celebrity. The same logo is written on the second image with the Tweet’s caption being “Crazy in Love,” a nod to the Beyoncé song of the same name.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: Donald Glover to Star as 'Hypno-Hustler' in New Sony Spider-Man Film

From what we know so far, the story follows Dre as she descends deeper into a dark fascination with a major Hollywood celebrity. Taking a chapter out of the Beyhive or Swiftie handbook, the project will tell the more sinister side of extreme fandom. Along with Fishback, Swarm will also star Damson Idris (Snowfall) and Chloe Bailey (Jane).

Holding credits on titles including Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and Watchmen, Nabers also previously worked alongside Glover on his hit series Atlanta. Along with co-creating, the duo also join the series as executive producers with Nabers serving as the showrunner and co-writer alongside Jamal Olori. Glover set the tone for the entire production by lending his directorial eye to the series’ pilot episode. Also joining the executive production team are Stephen Glover, Steven Prinz, Michael Schaefer, and Fam Udeorji with Fishback serving as a producer.

Take a look at Fishback’s Dre cleaning up a mess and doing some light internet stalking in the posters below.

2 Images