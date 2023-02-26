Get ready for the next genius installment from Donald Glover as Swarm (2023) lands next month. The singer and actor/writer/director has his next hit show lined up due to a deal with Amazon Studios. Following the conclusion of Atlanta, Glover hasn't slowed down his momentum and continues his trend of music-related and black-led stories. Originally titled Hive, Glover developed Swarm with co-creator Janine Nabers (Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce). The actor, comedian, and rapper is also set to star in and adapt the reboot series of the 2005 film Mr. and Mrs. Smith with co-creator Francesa Sloane (The First).

Before Swarm takes over the screens, here's a helpful guide on everything you need to know about the thriller series.

When and Where Is Swarm Coming Out?

The horror series is set to premiere the entire first season exclusively on Prime Video on March 17, 2023. Prior to the worldwide streaming release, it will first premiere at SXSW on March 10. The series will release all seven episodes together on March 17, with each episode set to have a runtime of about 60 minutes.

Watch the Swarm Trailer

The first Swarm teaser was released on February 10, 2023, by Prime Video. It opens up with the protagonist Dre (Dominique Fishback), who is glued to a TV screen showing a female pop star. The dialogue of a key question, "Who is your favorite artist?", repeats over many ominous scenes of her alone while intercut with the glitz and glamour of the singer she seems to adore. The teaser begins to escalate with the rising sound of buzzing bees before ending with the disturbing sight of a puddle of blood that is mopped away by a dancing woman. Not much is given away in the short sequence, but it certainly teases the surreal and uneasy elements of horror that seem to permeate the series.

The official Swarm trailer dropped two weeks later on February 24. It explores more of Dre's relationship with her sister, Marissa (Chlöe Bailey) who happens to share the same music interests since they were kids. However, Marissa's departure from the fandom isolates Dre, who remains committed to posting on her Twitter stan account and watching her music idol, Ni'jah, on TV. As she approaches a breakdown, Dre encounters new people and possible fans who recognize her as "A killer bee. Part of the swarm". From there, a whirlwind of violent, manic, and alluring images shows Dre on a road trip with clubs, party outfits, and "crazy-ass fans" who she deems to be friends, all in the hope of meeting her favorite artist.

What Is the Plot of Swarm?

As revealed by Glover, Swarm revolves around a Beyoncé-type figure and an obsessed fan. Already, the series is looking to present some fierce commentary about fan culture and parasocial relationships between fans and celebrities. Given the fact that Beyoncé and other popular music artists are known to have very dedicated fan bases erring on the side of possessiveness, it sets up a fascinating story for Swarm that explores this culture. The official synopsis reads as follows:

Swarm, created by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, is a TV series that follows eccentric super fan, Dre (Dominique Fishback). Dre’s obsession with a popular musician has her committing obscene acts, but how far will her infatuation take her?

An additional log line was released by Amazon Studios and reveals slightly more information on the setting of the show.

From co-creators and executive producers Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm, set between 2016-2018, follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), an obsessed fan of the world’s biggest pop star who sets off on an unexpected cross-country journey.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Swarm?

Dominique Fishback leads the series as the obsessed fan, Dre. She's best known for her role in Judas and the Black Messiah. Fishback also starred in films like Project Power and The Hate U Give and appeared in TV shows like The Deuce and Modern Love. Joining her in the cast are singer Chlöe Bailey (Grown-ish), who plays Dre's sister, Marissa, and Damson Idris (Snowfall), who plays Marissa's boyfriend, Khalid. The official trailer revealed an extensive guest star list including comedian Rickey Thompson (Foursome), musician Paris Jackson (Sex Appeal), Rory Culkin (Scream 4), Kiersey Clemons (Dope), and Byron Bowers (Irma Vep). Their roles are currently undisclosed but their characters most likely cross paths with Dre's mission.

As mentioned, Donald Glover and Janine Nabers take the helm of showrunners for the series. Glover has already been revealed as the director for the pilot as well. Among the writing staff are Stephen Glover, Donald's brother and frequent collaborator, Karen Joseph Adcock (The Bear), and Malia Obama, the daughter of former president Barack Obama. Stephen Glover, Fam Udeorji (Guava Island), Steven Prinz (Paper Girls), and Michael Schaefer (The Martian) join Donald Glover and Janine Nabers as executive producers.

Will There Be a Swarm Season 2?

While there are hopes that Swarm will be the next series successor to Atlanta, there has been no official announcement yet on the possibility of a second season. Currently, the show hasn't been labeled as a limited series and instead as a numbered season on Prime Video, which gives a glimmer of hope that it could be renewed. Until then, the audience can await the entire first season's release on March 17 to see if Dre's story will be explored further.