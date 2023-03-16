If you thought Billie Eilish's music had a hypnotic effect on her audience, wait until you meet her character in the upcoming Prime Video television series, Swarm. In the show, the singer behind "Bad Guy" will play some sort of therapist, meant to help her patients but secretly manipulating them into dangerous behaviors. The platform has just released a new trailer for the upcoming project, and if the thirty seconds of footage can promise anything, it's that we're in for a bloody ride. The series was created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, who are ready to take another look at the concept of fandom, through a fictional story that will get violent really quickly.

In the trailer, Eilish's character is seen having a conversation with Dominique Fishback's Dre. The exchange appears to be a hypnosis session for the patient, with the singer snapping her fingers in an attempt to establish a trigger within the mind of the woman. That's not the only dangerous affair going on with the clip, with multiple characters crawling across the floor after being attacked and a police officer exploring the woods. "Tell me something you regret," Eilish's character demands when she first appears. A deep dive into the mind of Dre seems to be the main focus of the series.

Per the official logline of Swarm, the series tells the story of Dre, a young woman who is obsessed with a fictional pop star whose oeuvre and aesthetic are very similar to that of Beyoncé, with a fan base known as "The Swarm", which is a clear reference to the singer's fan base, called the "Bey Hive". The show is an exploration of Dre's life, her fandom, and how it takes her to dark, unexpected places. While Glover is no stranger to dealing with complex subjects on television, Swarm seems to be taking things into a completely different direction from projects perviously developed by the Solo actor.

Who Else Is Involved in Swarm?

The cast of the upcoming show also includes Chloe Bailey, Damson Idris and Rickey Thompson. Bailey is also a renowned singer attached to star in the Prime Video series, after being involved in productions such as Black-ish and playing the titular role in its spin-off, Grown-ish. It is currently unknown what role the singer will bring to life during the events of Swarm, but as her previous work has indicated, Bailey's always ready for a challenge. Whatever character she ends up playing can have the capacity to steal the show, in a story that already counts with a star-studded cast.

You can watch the new trailer for Swarm below, before the series is available to stream tomorrow on Prime Video: