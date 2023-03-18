The latest project from actor/singer/writer Donald Glover also known as Childish Gambino, Swarm premiered on Amazon Prime Video this Friday. The Beyonce-inspired thriller series about an obsessed fan premiered along with its EP, featuring six tracks from top Hollywood artists, including the show's co-creator Glover.

Swarm is an eight-episode series about an obsessive fan who will go to violent lengths for her beloved pop star. The series is led by Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah, The Hate U Give) who plays the main character Dre. Swarm comes with six new tracks from Glover, Chloe Bailey, and Kirby. Bailey (Grown-ish) also stars in the series along with singer and Seven-time Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish. Bailey as Marissa, Dre's friend, and Eilish as Eva, a mysterious hypnotist, and leader of an all-woman cult, marking the singer's acting debut.

The track from Bailey titled "I'll Kill You'' plays at the end of the first episode. Glover also previewed one of the tracks featuring Kirby titled "Sticky". The track, which is the first music Glover has released in the last three years since his 2020 project "3.15.20", was featured in a released teaser for the series ahead of its release.

Image via Prime Video

In an interview with TheWrap, Swarm's co-creator Janine Nabers praised the contributing artists, saying the songs are all good.

"Donald did a lot of work on songs. There are a lot of really incredible people who gave their voices and their talent to the series. It's six songs, and they're all really good."

What You Should Know About 'Swarm'

Swarm is based on an obsessed fan of a fictional Beyonce-type star named Ni'Jah. Like BeyHive, the fans of the fictional pop star are enormous and loyal, referring to themselves as Killer Bees. However, the main character Dre's love for Ni'Jah turns into an unhealthy one. As teased in released trailers, Dre's obsession leads her to commit unspeakable acts. The series aims to explore fan culture and the parasocial relationships between fans and the celebrities they love.

Alongside Fishback, Bailey, and Eilish, Swarm stars Damson Idris (Snowfall), Rickey Thompson (Foursome), Paris Jackson (Sex Appeal), Rory Culkin (Scream 4) Kiersey Clemons (Dope), and Bryon Bowers (Irma Vep). The series is executive produced by Glover, Nabers, Malia Obama, Michale Schaefer, Fam Udeorji, and Steven Prinz.

Swarm is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the thriller's trailer below: