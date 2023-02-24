Obsessive fandom turns deadly in the full trailer for Prime Video's buzzy new horror thriller series Swarm. Released by the streamer on Friday, this extended look at the series sees superfan Dre (Dominique Fishback) take her love of the fictional Beyoncé-like pop icon Ni'jah to a dangerous level. The show follows Dre's cross-country journey as she descends into the worst part of fandom ending in murder.

At first glance, Dre's level of fandom seems fairly normal in the trailer - running a fan account, chatting with her friends about how amazing Ni'jah is, watching videos of the pop star late at night, and paying exorbitant costs for live concerts. The way she puts the singer on a pedestal teases her obsession, but her behavior slowly starts becoming detrimental as her life falls apart. With the people around her leaving and a personal tragedy close to her, Dre starts coming apart at the seams. The trailer uses her panicked breathing and the background music to build tension until she takes her first life, a moment commemorated by her being called a "killer bee." As she dives deeper and deeper into obsession, the bodies keep piling up and panic follows her through every club she visits and every guest she invites home. Despite some close calls, she never gets caught either. Like the previous teaser, the trailer uses the question "Who is your favorite artist?" though this time it bookends her murders which should only continue to grow in number throughout the series' run.

Swarm is trending toward the top of watchlists lately in part because of the excellent creatives at the helm. Emmy winner Donald Glover co-created the series with his Atlanta co-executive producer Janine Nabers who serves as showrunner and co-writer with Jamal Olori. They've assembled a slew of talented guest stars including Chlöe Bailey as Dre’s sister, Marissa, and Damson Idris as Marissa’s boyfriend, Khalid. Other guests include Rickey Thompson, Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin, Kiersey Clemons, and Byron Bowers.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: New 'Swarm' Posters Reveal Dominique Fishback's Bloody Mess

In addition to starring, Fishback will be a producer on Swarm while Stephen Glover, Fam Udeorji, Steven Prinz, and Michael Schaefer serve as executive producers. It marks the first production credit for the Judas and the Black Messiah star.

Before Prime Video, Swarm Is SXSW Bound

Before all episodes of Swarm drop on Prime Video, fans will get to see the new horror thriller series for the first time during the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival. The show is part of a stacked lineup for the year which, among other things, includes Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves as the headliner as well as Tetris, Evil Dead Rise, and Flamin' Hot on the film. For the small screen, the festival boasts strong titles including BEEF, American Born Chinese, and Lucky Hank.

Prime Video will exclusively premiere all episodes of Swarm on March 17. Check out the full trailer for the series below.