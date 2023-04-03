Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Swarm.

Bees, blood, and Beyoncé. In Swarm, co-creators Janine Nabers and Donald Glover subvert expectations in their twisty, surreal series about a toxic fan of a Bey-esque music artist. They do this by centering on a Black female serial killer in Dre (Dominique Fishback), a poignant, deranged update to a classic slasher. She isn’t asking over the phone, “What’s your favorite scary movie?” but like Ghostface in the Scream movies, Dre still plays with her prey. And when it comes to the show’s kills, it doesn’t hold back to the fury of its anti-heroine. While Swarm turns into introspection as the episodes go on, the show is at its most chilling when Dre gets to be as monstrous as slasher icons of horror’s past.

‘Swarm’ Isn’t Only About Toxic Fandom

Andrea “Dre” Greene (Fishback) is living with her foster sister Marissa (Chloe Bailey). They love pop star Ni’Jah (Nirine S. Brown), but Dre absolutely idolizes her. After Marissa commits suicide, Dre really begins to lose her grip on reality and embarks on a path of destruction, eliminating people she feels personally wronged her or people who don’t properly worship Ni’Jah, as the music artist deserves. On this murder spree, Dre isn’t merely a dangerous fan, there’s something more that makes her tick. It all makes for a fascinating, disturbing peek at this blood-stained, emotionally stunted young woman.

“You said Ni’Jah wasn’t special,” Dre tells Marissa’s boyfriend, Khalid (Damson Idris), and he looks at her incredulously as she goes on. “If you say Ni’Jah isn’t special, then none of us is special.” Once Dre learns one of the reasons to Marissa’s suicide is that Khalid cheated on her, his fate is sealed, so too is Dre’s, as Marissa and the Ni’Jah are forever intertwined in her mind. Four months after losing her sister, Dre is hunting down Ni’Jah critics. Episode 3, “Taste,” finds her hiding behind the door of a dark room so when her victim flicks the light on, he won’t see the sledgehammer in her hands until she swings into his knee. Dre doesn’t strike him again, she needs to know something first. “Who’s your favorite artist?” she demands. Dre may not be wearing a mask of her favorite artist’s face, but her question brings to mind a slasher that does cover up in a mask and cloak. ‘What’s your favorite artist?” sounds an awful lot like Ghostface asking, “What’s your favorite scary movie?”

‘Swarm’ Slices Into a Ghostface Surprise

Scream 2 pokes fun at the audience's expecting Ghostface to be another pair of white guys, Dewey (David Arquette) says so himself, “Typically, serial killers are white male.” But Swarm’s Janine Nabers has an open mind, and so does Randy (Jamie Kennedy). The movie geek explains new character Hallie (Elise Neal), a young Black woman, could easily wear the Ghostface mask. “It’s sort of against the rules but not really,” he states. “Mrs. Voorhees was a terrific serial killer, and there’s always room for Candyman’s daughter. She’s sweet, she’s deadly...she’s bad for your teeth.” Screenwriter Kevin Williamson purposely wrote, then leaked script pages to confuse audiences, and from this dummy script, Hallie is actually one of the killers. But the real ending omits this, leaving Mrs. Loomis (Laurie Metcalf) as the only woman in the Ghostface costume.

Like Swarm, 2022's Scream taps into an ugly, unhealthy obsession. During the finale, Richie (Jack Quaid) reveals himself as the mastermind, hoping these new killings will give new material for the in-universe Stab movies. “Because nobody takes the true fans seriously, not really,” he asserts. “They just laugh at us, and why? Because we love something? We're just a fucking joke to them! How can fandom be toxic? It's about love!” His co-conspirator and secret girlfriend, Amber (Mikey Madison), relishes being a Ghostface — despite the implications of the age gap between them, Richie is older and Amber is in high school. Dre in Swarm isn’t working in a pair nor is she lured in by someone older, she enacts the violence all on her own. When in Scream 2, Randy adds Hallie could be like “Candyman’s daughter,” it’s a jokey misdirect, but Swarm takes on this idea.

'Swarm' Wields the Bees and Bloodshed of ‘Candyman’

While Dre’s obsession with Ni’Jah is based on the BeyHive, the sound of swarming, buzzing bees when a dark urge grows inside her, can remind horror fans of 1992's Candyman. Adapted from Clive Barker’s novella, it’s the first slasher with a Black supernatural killer, where racism is the origins of the bee-covered, hooked urban legend played by a mesmerizing Tony Todd. The movie has flaws, in having Candyman terrorize and kill mostly Black characters, while his devoted attention to Helen (Virginia Madsen) turns her into a white woman in danger. It makes sense that the 2021 legacy sequel, directed by Nia DaCosta, updates what the 1992 classic set up, this time having a higher body count of white characters, emphasizing police brutality, and placing Black characters in the forefront.

DaCosta’s Candyman references Beyoncé too, through a remix of Destiny's Child, “Say My Name,” in the trailer and in the movie as the title to the artwork that awakens the urban legend. Producer Jordan Peele proposed the idea and DaCosta liked how the song added another layer to the themes. She explains in an interview with The Grio, “The other side of it is the activist call-and-response, because it evokes, say their name, say his name, say my name, demanding the humanity of the person to be spoken out. It was those two things we thought, and that’s sort of what Candyman is. It’s the real world heavy shit. And then there’s the horror movie – the entertaining part. That’s where Beyoncé and Candyman meet.”

But in this Candyman, two prominent Black women, in different ways, get less to do. Thematically, Brianna (Teyonah Parris) is an art gallery director unable to make a name for herself, because everyone either focuses on her father’s suicide or her “eye” for emerging male talent. In limited screen time, Anne-Marie (Vanessa Williams) returns from the original for a cameo where she delivers exposition. Anne-Marie’s son and Brianna’s boyfriend, Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is the main focus as he’s haunted until he becomes part of the urban legend himself. Swarm doesn’t turn Dre into a supernatural entity, it does allow her to get in on the slashing though, leaving behind a body count with each episode. Though there are times when she isn’t unstoppable and nearly fails.

‘Swarm’ Digs Into Dre’s Psyche

In Episode 2, “Honey,” Dre struggles in finishing off a larger man. He strangles her before a group of strippers Dre has joined, rush in, killing him in defense. In Episode 5, “Girl, Bye,” Dre breaks into the home of her foster family, only to then be forced to flee when her foster father arms himself with a shotgun. This doesn’t make her look weak; it settles the show into a realism that someone like Dre could really exist, and Swarm then takes that to another level. When Dre stays with the female cult in Episode 4, “Running Scared,” counseling sessions open Dre up to reveal the violent streak that has always been a part of her. She confesses to a childhood incident where she apologized for “spilling the milk,” adding that the color was “red.” Episode 6, “Fallin’ Through the Cracks,” abruptly changes the show’s format for an even deeper dive into Dre. Styled after a true-crime documentary, one interview is from a young woman, Gwen (Lauren Lee), who grew up with Dre and Marissa. When they all had a sleepover, Gwen had her friends jump on top of Marissa, which triggered Dre into choking Gwen; she had to get yanked off the girl in order to stop. This incident led Marissa's family to reverse their adoption of Dre. Her intense level of protection over Marissa never did go away and when she died, Dre lost a lifeline.

In a Variety interview, co-creator Janine Nabers explains, “This show is an examination of a character and her unpredictability. We’ve seen the pilot. She has this sister who’s in an unhealthy relationship with a man. We see how that plays out. We enter Episode 2, and we see a little bit of that also, right? So you think this is a story about a Black woman who defends her girlfriends and sisters at all costs. If men get in the way, they’re taken down. Right?” And then the show keeps on surprising its viewers. Ghostface kills off Sheriff Judy Hicks (Marley Shelton), ending her pastime of baking up lemon squares and Candyman is linked to hard candies with hidden razor blades under the wrappings. Dre has a connection to sweets too, in how she devours them. In the same interview, Nabers goes on to say, “When you look at serial killers in history, there’s always some weird staple that they have. Dahmer worked at a chocolate factory and they’re pretty certain he disposed of their bodies in the chocolate. The Night Stalker would break into people’s homes and go through their refrigerators. We talked a lot about food. What’s a fun way, and a weird way, and a grotesque way to show her relationship to something that’s passionate? And it could be funny. Food was it.”

We Have New Horror Icons in Mia Goth and Dominique Fishback

The moment of no return is in the first episode, with the following episodes being a free fall. Swarm may try to answer who Dre is, and it may challenge what the audiences are watching by involving fantasy and mock true-crime elements, but the show is most startling when it centers on Dre’s bursts of violence. Outside of Scream, white men aren’t always the slashers in their movies, although white women are a close second. Recently there’s Pearl (Mia Goth) in 2022’s double feature of X and Pearl which both wanted to look into the darkness of its central monster. Goth gets to spill a lot of blood and for one kill, heaving an ax into someone she considered a friend. Dominique Fishback gets to be just as monstrous. When she kills Marissa’s boyfriend, she is motivated by his cheating and his diss to the pop star who can do no wrong in Dre’s mind. Her eyes bug out, and tears slide down, all while she sucks in air to refuel from the energy she released by bashing Khalid’s head in.

When Swarm adds answers to why Dre may go on a rampage, it stirs her away from the more mythic reign of terror like in Candyman. This approach to ground Dre as a real figure keeps her as a danger, nonetheless. She wouldn’t be so out of pocket in the Scream movies, where there are no supernatural killers. Dre’s ingenuity in her attacks is frightening in of itself, where she sprays mace under a door to cloud up the room or does a sneak attack with a sledgehammer. If Dre wants to take down her prey, she will figure out a way to disarm them. While Swarm adds more grounded depth to its lead than slasher villains usually get, make no mistake, Dominique Fishback’s Dre is a new Slasher Queen.